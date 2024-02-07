Major gelatin market participants include Nitta Gelatin Inc., PB Leiner, Gelita AG, Lapi Gelatine SpA, Trobas Gelatine BV, Rousselot, Inc., Gelnex, Bernard Jensen Products, Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients and Zint LLC.

The gelatin market valuation is projected to exceed USD 3.7 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing reliance of the pharmaceutical industry on gelatin for diverse applications, including drug encapsulation, will accelerate business growth over 2024–2032. Continuous innovations in gelatin production, coupled with its increasing applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries, contribute to industry expansion. Gelatin’s unique properties, including its role in drug encapsulation and its widespread use in diverse applications, will position it as a crucial ingredient, driving the size and significance of the dynamic market.

Companies are broadening their portfolio by launching advanced gelatin solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, aiming to meet the diverse needs of these industries. For instance, in 2023, Gelita introduced Easyseal gelatin, a novel product designed to substantially minimize both waste and production costs linked to softgel leakers, providing an innovative solution in the pharmaceutical industry. This marks a significant advancement in Gelita’s portfolio, strengthening the gelatin industry by addressing key challenges in pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical production, thus enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The gelatin market from the emulsifying segment will gain a significant momentum by 2032, owing to its critical role in food and beverage applications, suggests the study. Gelatin’s unique emulsifying properties make it an essential ingredient in various products, including confectionery and dairy. The growing demand for processed food and convenience items amplifies the significance of gelatin in emulsification processes, positioning this segment as a key contributor to the overall market growth and dominance.

Gelatin market from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical segment is expected to witness a substantial upswing by 2032, propelled by its pivotal role in drug encapsulation and supplement manufacturing. Gelatin’s versatile properties, including biocompatibility and gelling ability, make it a preferred choice. With the pharmaceutical industry’s emphasis on gelatin as a crucial ingredient, in line with the increasing demand for nutraceutical products, this segment will emerge as a driving force, contributing significantly to market demand.

North America gelatin market will grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to robust demand in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, cites the report. Rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of gelatin, coupled with a surge in health-conscious preferences, drives market expansion. The well-established food and pharmaceutical industries in the region, alongside a trend toward clean-label and natural products, position North America as a key contributor to shaping the trajectory of the gelatin industry.

Key players operating in the gelatin market include Nitta Gelatin Inc., PB Leiner, Gelita AG, Lapi Gelatine SpA, Trobas Gelatine BV, Rousselot, Inc., Gelnex, Bernard Jensen Products, Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients, and Zint LLC.

These players are strategically bolstering their market presence through innovative product development, expanded applications, and sustainable sourcing practices. Investments in research and development to create diverse gelatin-based products cater to evolving consumer preferences. Collaborations with suppliers, adoption of eco-friendly production methods, and adherence to stringent quality standards enhance the competitive edge of these players, fostering their market share growth in the dynamic and evolving industry.

For instance, in 2021, Rousselot Biomedical unveiled X-Pure GelDAT, the initial purified and phenol-functionalized gelatin, addressing clinical translation challenges. Responding to customer demands, it’s the first readily accessible biomaterial of its kind, ensuring scaled purity and consistency crucial for successful human biomedical application development.

