Aurora CO and Ft Collins CO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GelSana, an Innosphere Ventures client company, today announced it has hired Jon Fernandez as Chief Operation Officer. Jon brings a wealth of experience in both product development, including in wound healing, as well as product commercialization. He will drive these efforts at GelSana.

“GelSana is fortunate to have Jon join us as we commercialize our first product Cleragel™ in the next 9 months,” said Melissa Krebs, CEO and Founder of GelSana. “Jon’s knowledge of topical products, manufacturing, medical devices, and experience in driving growth in early-stage companies is a vital complement to our company as we move into this exciting new phase of our company.”

Previously, Jon has worked in several early-stage companies including as SVP of Strategy at the Franklin Group where he helped lead the company to a successful 9-figure exit in 2017. He also worked in Johnson and Johnson’s medical device and diagnostic division including in product launch and key account development. Most recently Jon has been a business consultant supporting early-stage companies as well as a start-up investor.

About GelSana

GelSana is developing ground-breaking polymers that offer enhanced wound healing and handling characteristics differentiated from other would dressings available today. GelSana’s patented polymers creates an anti-inflammatory environment and offers sustained drug delivery, reducing the need for repeated applications and making wound care more efficient and cost-effective. GelSana’s first product, Cleragel™, will be commercially available in 2025.

For more information visit gelsanatherapeutics.com

