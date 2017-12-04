Gemalto Gives Google Cloud Platform Customers Flexible Encryption and Key Management Capabilities

Google customers can use Gemalto’s SafeNet Data Encryption Solutions to bring their own encryption keys to secure their sensitive data on the cloud

Amsterdam, 4 December, 2017 – Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, today announced it is providing Google Cloud Platform customers with the ability to manage and maintain full control of their encryption keys on Google Cloud Platform. Gemalto’s SafeNet Luna Hardware Security Module (HSM) and SafeNet KeySecure now both fully support Google Cloud’s Customer-Supplied Encryption Key (CSEK) feature, meaning customers can generate, manage and bring their own encryption keys to protect data and workloads in Google Cloud Storage and Compute Engine.

A recent study by 451 Research found a third of organizations currently work with four or more cloud vendors. The ability to control all data encryption and key management operations across all cloud services providers helps companies ensure they have total control of their encrypted data, enabling them to protect their most sensitive information and meet compliance mandates.

“Many cloud service providers are offering variations of flexible key management such as bring-your-own-key (BYOK) and hold-your-own-key (HYOK).This is a big step in helping organizations leverage the growing number of cloud-based applications and services, while maintaining full control of their encryption keys across all of the cloud providers they use,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of encryption products at Gemalto.

By integrating with Google’s CSEK functionality, companies including those in highly regulated industries can use an on premise SafeNet Luna HSM to generate, manage and retain complete control of keys to secure sensitive data on Google Cloud Platform. Companies also have the choice to decide what level of key ownership and control is desired when migrating operations, workloads and data to Google Cloud Platform. Gemalto’s SafeNet data encryption solutions make it easy to work across multiple clouds by centralizing encryption and key management allowing organizations to:

Gain visibility and control to consistently and effectively enforce security controls

Simplify monitoring and auditing of encryption and key management operations to demonstrate compliance with internal policies, industry standards like Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) or HIPAA and government mandates like Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Reduce the burden on IT to manage multiple security services across each cloud platform

Product information:

Product Brief – SafeNet Luna HSM

Product Brief – SafeNet KeySecure

Certifications

Technology partners

Additional resources:

Webinar with 451 Research – Keys to Multi-cloud Security

Webinar with 451 Research – 451 Research & Gemalto Present “Alphabet Soup: Deciphering Multi-Cloud Security (HYOK, BYOK, CSEK)

Whitepaper: Own and Manage Your Encryption Keys

Google Cloud Platform Blog: Cloud KMS GA, new partners expand encryption options

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

