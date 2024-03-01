CERRITOS, Calif., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing experiential Asian dining concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day. Hosting the call will be David Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Tom Croal, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8263. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13744531. The replay will be available until Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the conference call by visiting the company’s corporate website at www.genkoreanbbq.com, under the investor section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About GEN

GEN Korean BBQ is a fast-growing cook-it-yourself casual dining concept with over 35 locations in 7 states. The Company offers guests a unique dining experience where guests serve as their own chefs preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience. For more information, please visit GEN’s website at www.genkoreanbbq.com.

Investor Relations:

Jeff Priester

(332) 242-4370

[email protected]