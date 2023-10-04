SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (“Genasys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNSS), the leader in Protective Communications solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.00 per share of common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 750,000 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments. The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole book-running manager and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including funding organic growth, working capital, capital expenditures, and continued research and development with respect to products and technologies, as well as costs related to post-closing integration with the Company of the Evertel business and research and development activities related to the integrated business.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-274161) relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the proposed offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with intelligible vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Today Genasys protects over 70 million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including more than 500 cities, counties, and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments, and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of epidemics or pandemics, geopolitical conflict, and other events that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

