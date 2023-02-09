Agreement Signed to Supply Genasys Emergency Management Software

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced a contract with Aramco for Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) enterprise services. Genasys was awarded the contract by Aramco over other leading mass notification software providers as a result of a competitive bidding process.

Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. said, “This award from one of the world’s leading companies is a significant win for Genasys and our emergency management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Under the contract, Aramco will use GEM to create, manage, and deliver geo-targeted, multichannel notifications to employees if risk is detected.”

Peter Ayre, Vice President of Sales (Middle East, Africa and Central Asia), Genasys Inc. commented, “By simultaneously sending critical communications through SMS, voice calls, email, and other channels, our cloud-based SaaS solution will provide Aramco employees many ways to receive real-time alerts during an emergency.”

Mr. Danforth added, “Our SaaS team is working with Aramco’s technical engineers on implementing GEM company-wide.”

GEM is easily integrated with active directories, Human Resources, visitor management, and building control systems to empower enterprise customers to protect workers, traveling employees, contractors, and visitors. By adding a powerful and intuitive orchestration and management layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM extends the clarity, reach and range of critical communications.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys’ unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries throughout the world. For more information, visit genasys.com.

