Genasys™ Inc. LRAD® Systems Deployed by First Responders and Law Enforcement for Critical Crowd Communications

LRAD Systems Provide New Methods of Policing to Protect Officers and the Public

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that first responders and public safety agencies in many cities used LRAD systems for protest and crowd communications during recent civil unrest. Police departments in Portland OR, San Jose, CA, Colorado Springs, CO, Phoenix, AZ, Columbus, OH, Charleston, SC, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and other cities used LRAD systems to communicate unlawful assembly and other orders to crowds after recent protests turned violent.

“The crowd noise generated by large, and sometimes volatile protests, overwhelms bullhorns and vehicle public address systems rendering them essentially useless,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “LRAD voice broadcast systems enable new methods of policing that protect the public and law enforcement officers by promoting safer initial interactions. Using LRAD systems to communicate from safe standoff distances provides more time for mutual assessment, interaction and de-escalation.”

Genasys’ LRAD systems add new dimensions to voice broadcast and public safety notification systems that include industry-leading vocal clarity and intelligibility, 30°- 360° voice broadcasts from close range out to 2,000 meters, and the ability to communicate effectively into vehicles and buildings.

In addition to crowd and protest communications, first responders and public safety agencies are using LRAD systems for:

• Incident Management • Active Shooter Situations

• Barricaded Subjects • Traffic Control

• Serving High-Risk Warrants • Search and Rescue Operations

• Hostage Negotiations • Air-to-Ground Communications

• SWAT Operations • Evacuate/Shelter-in-Place Notifications

For more information, go to: genasys.com/lrad/law-enforcement/

