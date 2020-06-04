Genasys™ Inc. LRAD® Systems Deployed by First Responders and Law Enforcement for Critical Crowd Communications

Breaking News
LRAD Systems Provide New Methods of Policing to Protect Officers and the Public

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that first responders and public safety agencies in many cities used LRAD systems for protest and crowd communications during recent civil unrest.  Police departments in Portland OR, San Jose, CA, Colorado Springs, CO, Phoenix, AZ, Columbus, OH, Charleston, SC, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and other cities used LRAD systems to communicate unlawful assembly and other orders to crowds after recent protests turned violent.

“The crowd noise generated by large, and sometimes volatile protests, overwhelms bullhorns and vehicle public address systems rendering them essentially useless,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “LRAD voice broadcast systems enable new methods of policing that protect the public and law enforcement officers by promoting safer initial interactions. Using LRAD systems to communicate from safe standoff distances provides more time for mutual assessment, interaction and de-escalation.”      

Genasys’ LRAD systems add new dimensions to voice broadcast and public safety notification systems that include industry-leading vocal clarity and intelligibility, 30°- 360° voice broadcasts from close range out to 2,000 meters, and the ability to communicate effectively into vehicles and buildings.

In addition to crowd and protest communications, first responders and public safety agencies are using LRAD systems for:

            • Incident Management                                • Active Shooter Situations
            • Barricaded Subjects                                  • Traffic Control
            • Serving High-Risk Warrants                      • Search and Rescue Operations
            • Hostage Negotiations                                • Air-to-Ground Communications
            • SWAT Operations                                      • Evacuate/Shelter-in-Place Notifications

For more information, go to:  genasys.com/lrad/law-enforcement/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, other pandemics and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

