Genasys™ Inc. Receives $1.2 Million in Defense and Mass Notification Orders

Production and Operations Facility Remains Open with Order Deliveries Proceeding as Scheduled

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today announced it received $1.2 million in defense and mass notification orders. A European Navy placed a follow-on order for LRAD 950RXL acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”). The remotely operated systems are being installed on the fleet’s frigates for shipboard protection and communication. Additionally, a Southeast Asia Navy ordered AHDs and the U.S. Army (“Army”) placed a follow-on mass notification order for military-specification LRAD 360XTs. The self-contained, self-powered mass notification systems are scheduled for deployment on a forward operating base.

“The LRAD 360XT systems are integrated with an early warning system and can be rapidly positioned anywhere on the base,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Regarding the LRAD 950RXL systems order, a second follow-on order is expected from the same European Navy next quarter.”

“As an essential provider of public safety and defense critical communications systems, our production and operations facility remains open,” added Mr. Danforth. “Order deliveries are proceeding as scheduled, which include another large shipment of LRAD 450XLs this month against the $20.2 million in Army orders received last August.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

