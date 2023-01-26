Follow-On LRAD Systems Order Will Be Integrated with Avian Radar

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communication systems and solutions, today announced a follow-on $1.6 million LRAD systems order for bird and wildlife preservation. These systems will be integrated with award-winning DeTect, Inc. (DeTect) MERLIN™ trailers that feature advanced avian radar for continuous monitoring, detecting, and deterring birds and wildlife from entering restricted areas.

“Our largest order from DeTect to date continues our 13-year partnership of protecting wildlife,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “When shipped, we will have delivered $10 million in LRAD orders to DeTect during our collaboration. As with previous orders, the integrated systems will be deployed at mining operations in northern Canada. International mining and oil & gas companies have purchased hundreds of these industry-leading systems that humanely detect and deter birds and wildlife from hazardous tailing ponds and waste areas.”

Unlike other audible wildlife deterrents that disperse sound in all directions, LRAD’s proprietary technology focuses sound in a 30° beam, while substantially reducing audio levels behind the systems and in surrounding areas. Rugged, reliable, and built to withstand harsh environments, LRAD systems project sound from close range to 5,500 meters.

David Schnell, Vice President of Business Development – North America, Genasys Inc., commented, “Conventional dispersal techniques, including pyrotechnics, propane cannons, lasers, and repetitive sound deterrents have limited range and become less effective over time due to habituation. LRAD systems project a near infinite variety of sounds, tones, and predator calls that are clearly heard above wind and background noise. LRADs are also being used at airports and other critical infrastructure to preserve wildlife and protect assets.”

