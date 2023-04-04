Genasys to Deliver Emergency Warnings and Public Safety Notifications to Venue Tourists & Visitors During Critical Events

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a new Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS) order for a large outdoor tourist destination.

“Voice broadcast clarity, multiple activation and control options, and the ability of our IMNS installations to blend into the venue’s layout and architecture were key considerations in securing this order,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “IMNS is one of the core components of Genasys Protect™, our unified platform that empowers organizations with comprehensive emergency management and multichannel communications solutions that help safeguard people throughout crisis situations.”

Chris Roller, Vice President of IMNS Business Development, said, “Siren-based systems are incapable of broadcasting highly intelligible voice messages that describe the nature of the emergency as well as the information needed to prevent panic and keep people safe. With the mass notification industry’s highest Speech Transmission Index, IMNS delivers audible notifications and instructions with exceptional vocal clarity over crowd and background noise.”

Mr. Danforth added, “Our proven use cases from targeted verticals that include large entertainment venues, critical infrastructure protection, energy, utilities, and heavy manufacturing are creating greater awareness of our unified protective communications platform and accelerating pipeline growth.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. The Genasys Protect™ unified platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s integrated Software-as-a-Service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® evacuation management, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

