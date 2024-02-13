SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the leader in Protective Communications, today announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys, Inc., commented, “The vision of Genasys Protect is beginning to be realized. Yesterday’s announcement describing the integrated use of Genasys’ cloud-based software and hardware for 37 dams in Puerto Rico is only the most recent example of our differentiated approach to Protective Communications.”

Mr. Danforth continued, “Thus far in fiscal 2024, we have been selected for multi-year engagements with Los Angeles County, the State of Utah, and most recently, the island of Puerto Rico. Coming into this year, we had exceptionally low backlog and as we communicated in early December, we expect financial results to be heavily weighted towards the end of the fiscal year. Recent wins and the continuing deal activity and pipeline expansion give us greater confidence in our second half 2024 and fiscal 2025 outlook. Genasys’ differentiated Protective Communications offering continues to displace incumbents and win the business that is already generating a rapidly growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).”

Fiscal 1Q 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue of $4.4 million, versus $10.5 million in 1Q 2023

GAAP operating loss of ($7.2) million, versus ($3.5) million in 1Q 2023.

GAAP net loss of ($6.7) million versus ($3.5) million in 1Q 2023. GAAP net loss per share ($0.15) versus ($0.10) in 1Q 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($6.1) million, versus ($2.4) million in 1Q 2023.

Business Highlights

Selected to provide comprehensive Early Warning System (EWS) for 37 dams on the island of Puerto Rico. The $60 million to $70 million solution includes both Genasys Protect software and ACOUSTICS, integrated with sensors and communication equipment.

Chosen for multi-year statewide CONNECT contract with the Utah Department of Corrections

Won 5-year Genasys Protect EVAC contract with Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous county spanning more than 4,000 square miles.

Expanded contracts with Marin and San Mateo counties in California to include Traffic AI, powered by Ladris.

Genasys named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Critical Event Management Platforms, Q4 2023 report.

Business Outlook

Given the low backlog entering fiscal 2024 and the continuing uncertainty surrounding the US Federal budget and other budget cycles, we continue to expect a very back-end loaded fiscal year with the significant majority of our hardware revenues coming in the second half of fiscal 2024. Sequentially, we expect continued growth in our software revenues, and on the full year, we continue to believe that hardware revenues will approach fiscal 2022 levels.

Fiscal 1Q 2024 Financial Review

Fiscal first quarter revenue was $4.4 million, a decrease of 58.4% from $10.5 million in the prior year’s quarter. Software revenue increased 56.6% while hardware revenue decreased 69.3%, compared with the fiscal 2023 first quarter. Within software, quarterly recurring revenue increased 84.9% year over year.

Gross profit margin was 33.9%, compared with 46.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The drop in gross profit is attributable to lower hardware revenue in this year’s quarter and the related reduction in overhead absorption. Software gross margins improved nearly 15 percentage points year over year.

Operating expenses of $8.7 million increased from $8.3 million in fiscal 1Q 2023. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.1% from $6.4 million in the prior year to $6.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Research and development expenses increased 13.2% year over year primarily related to efforts to increase the features and functionality of our software offerings.

GAAP net loss in the quarter was ($6.7) million, or ($0.15) per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of ($3.5) million, or ($0.10) per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Excluding other income and expense, net income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles, Adjusted EBITDA was ($6.1) million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with ($2.4) million for the prior fiscal year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $13.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared with $10.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Accounts receivable at quarter end totaled $4.4 million versus $6.0 million as of September 30, 2023.

We include in this press release the non-GAAP operational metrics of adjusted EBITDA, which we believe provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents our net loss before other income and expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation. We do not consider these items to be indicative of our core operating performance. The items that are non-cash include depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to generate future operating plans, make strategic decisions regarding allocation of capital and invest in initiatives that are focused on cultivating new markets for our solutions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflict, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Genasys Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited – in thousands) December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,780 $ 8,665 Short-term marketable securities 8,777 1,481 Restricted cash – 758 Accounts receivable, net 4,435 5,952 Inventories, net 6,890 6,501 Prepaid expenses and other 2,100 1,851 Total current assets 26,982 25,208 Long-term restricted cash 346 96 Property and equipment, net 1,587 1,551 Goodwill 13,151 10,282 Intangible assets, net 10,366 8,427 Operating lease right of use asset 3,712 3,886 Prepaid expenses and other – noncurrent 494 455 Total assets $ 56,638 $ 49,905 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,897 $ 2,785 Accrued liabilities 8,618 7,466 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,031 1,008 Total current liabilities 11,546 11,259 Other liabilities, noncurrent 509 551 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 4,030 4,283 Total liabilities 16,085 16,093 Total stockholders’ equity 40,553 33,812 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 56,638 $ 49,905