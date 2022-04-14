Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call for May 9, 2022

Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call for May 9, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss the fiscal second quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference call details:

Date: May 9, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 3903967 (U.S. & Canada)
International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/45175

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo- targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety and enterprise threats. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), ZonehavenTM emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact

Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR

ir@genasys.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.