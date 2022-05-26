Genasys Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference on June 8, 2022

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Dennis Klahn, CFO, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held June 7 – 9, 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California.

Management will host a group presentation on Wednesday, June 8th, from 10:00 – 10:25 a.m. Pacific time in TRACK 1 and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors the same day. A webcast of the Company’s presentation will be streamed live on June 8th starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time at https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XII and to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Genasys, please use the following link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=82067.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations that threaten public or enterprise safety. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), LRAD® long-range communication systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
ir@genasys.com

