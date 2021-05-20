Genasys NEWS Cell Broadcast Center Tested in Prestigious University of Málaga’s LTE Laboratory

Breaking News
Rigorous Testing of Company’s Advanced Critical Communication Capabilities Conducted in Demanding Environments

MADRID, SPAIN, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys Inc., the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the successful integration and testing of its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) Cell Broadcast Center (CBC) at the highly respected MORSE Lab at the University of Málaga (UMA). Genasys worked closely with the MORSE Research Group (Mobile Network and Software Reliability), led by the Head Professor Pedro Merino, to integrate its CBC with the Laboratory’s 4G and 5G core network at UMA.

The MORSE Laboratory has an outdoor deployment of commercial equipment that provides a framework to experiment on a federated European level. The Laboratory’s equipment also enables end-to-end configuration of 4G and 5G networks and the monitorization of most elements obtaining correlated multi-layer information.

The rigorous end-to-end CBC testing included message generation, integration with the network nodes, sending messages, and message reception on a wide variety of mobile phone models. The user experience of receiving CBC alerts on the mobile phone models was also tested.

About the University of Malaga’s ITIS LTE Laboratory and the MORSE Research Group

Located in the state-of-the-art Ada Byron R&D Building, the MORSE Lab of the Technology and Engineering Software Institute is managed by the Mobile Networks and Software Reliability Group, MORSE is a leading institution renowned for mobile communication networks software and formal methods for software reliability. The MORSE Research Group is well-known for its collaboration with the national telecommunication industry, which include Telefonica, Nokia, Adif, Keysight Technologies, and Dekra, and for its presence in more than a dozen European projects related to mobile network experimental technologies. For more information, visit morse.uma.es

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

