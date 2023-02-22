Declares Dividend of $0.50 per share for Q4 2022, Genco’s 14th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Generated $158.6 Million of Net Income and Declared Cumulative Dividends of $2.57 per share in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today reported its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The following financial review discusses the results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Year-to-Date Highlights

Declared a $0.50 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 Q4 2022 dividend represents an annualized yield of 11% on Genco’s closing share price on February 21, 2023

Q4 2022 dividend marks the Company’s 14 th consecutive quarterly payout, reflecting cumulative dividends totaling $4.295 per share or approximately 24% of the closing share price on February 21, 2023 Q4 2022 dividend is payable on or about March 14, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023

Prepaid $8.75 million of debt on a voluntary basis during Q4 2022, to reduce our debt to $171.0 million Net loan-to-value of 11% 1 as of February 21, 2023 Since the start of 2021, we have paid down $278 million or 62% of our debt

Recorded net income of $28.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.67

Voyage revenues totaled $127.0 million and net revenue 2 (voyage revenues minus voyage expenses, charter hire expenses and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges) totaled $76.0 million during Q4 2022 Our average daily fleet-wide time charter equivalent, or TCE 2 , for Q4 2022 was $19,330 We estimate our TCE to date for Q1 2023 to be $14,217 for 84% of our owned fleet available days, based on both period and current spot fixtures

For FY 2022, our fleet-wide TCE was $23,824, which outperformed our scrubber-adjusted benchmark by nearly $3,000 per vessel per day 3

Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $226.8 million during 2022 2

Over the last two years, we have generated $340.6 million of net income and $479.7 million of adjusted EBITDA During that period, the Company also paid $129.2 million in dividends and prepaid $278.2 million in debt

Increased our liquidity position to $277.0 million as of December 31, 2022, including: $64.1 million of cash on the balance sheet $212.9 million of revolver availability

Completed fuel efficiency upgrades on seven Capesize vessels ahead of requirements for IMO 2023 environmental regulations

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During 2022, we advanced our strategy of creating a unique drybulk vehicle with an attractive risk-reward profile, while generating sizeable earnings and returning significant capital to shareholders. Dividends under our value strategy have been robust, highlighted by the $2.57 per share that we declared in 2022. Importantly, we have also stayed true to our value strategy’s three pillars of dividends, deleveraging, and growth, continuing to invest in our fleet and paying down debt, which has enabled us to further lower our cash flow break-even levels and strengthen our position to pay sizable dividends over the long-term and through diverse rate environments.”

Mr. Wobensmith continued, “As we look through what we believe to be temporary seasonal factors currently impacting drybulk rates, we remain optimistic on the go-forward outlook based on favorable fundamentals that continue to be in place. Specifically, we currently see a number of compelling catalysts, including the reopening of China together with a historically low orderbook, which bode well for a strengthening market throughout 2023. We believe Genco is in a strong position to capitalize on these market dynamics due to our sizeable fleet, best-in-class commercial platform and barbell approach to fleet deployment.”

1 Represents the principal amount of our credit facility debt outstanding less our cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 divided by estimates of the market value of our fleet as of February 21, 2023 from VesselsValue.com. The actual market value of our vessels may vary.

2 We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding the Company’s operating performance. Please see Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data below for a further reconciliation.

3 Our benchmark is defined as the weighted average of the Baltic Supramax Index as published by the Baltic Exchange and the Platts Scrubber Fitted Capesize Index net of 5% for commissions, adjusted for our owned-fleet composition as well as the characteristics of our vessels. We compare our actual TCE performance against this benchmark to assess TCE performance. We benchmark our fully scrubber-fitted Capesize fleet of 17 vessels against the Platts Scrubber Fitted Capesize Index as we view this as a more relevant benchmark than the Baltic Capesize Index which represents a non-scrubber fitted vessel.

Comprehensive Value Strategy

Genco’s comprehensive value strategy is centered on three pillars:

Dividends: paying sizeable quarterly cash dividends to shareholders

paying sizeable quarterly cash dividends to shareholders Deleveraging: through voluntary debt prepayments to maintain low financial leverage, and

through voluntary debt prepayments to maintain low financial leverage, and Growth: opportunistically growing the Company’s asset base

We believe this strategy is a key differentiator for Genco and will drive shareholder value over the long-term. We therefore believe Genco has created a compelling risk-reward balance positioning the Company to pay a sizeable quarterly dividend across diverse market environments. At the same time, we also maintain significant flexibility to grow the fleet through accretive vessel acquisitions. Key characteristics of our unique platform include:

Industry low cash flow breakeven rate

Net loan-to-value of 11% as of February 21, 2023

Strong liquidity position of $277.0 million consisting of cash and our undrawn revolver as of December 31, 2022

High operating leverage with our scalable fleet across the major and minor bulk sectors

In 2022, Genco took the following steps in line with our corporate strategy:

Dividends: declared dividends totaling $2.57 per share for the twelve months of 2022

declared dividends totaling $2.57 per share for the twelve months of 2022 Deleveraging: paid down $75 million of debt in 2022. Since the beginning of 2021, we have paid down $278 million or 62% of our debt

paid down $75 million of debt in 2022. Since the beginning of 2021, we have paid down $278 million or 62% of our debt Growth: completed the acquisition of two high quality, fuel efficient Ultramax vessels in January 2022

completed the acquisition of two high quality, fuel efficient Ultramax vessels in January 2022 Securing revenue: opportunistically fixed various period time charterers to secure cash flows and de-risk recent acquisitions as shown in the following table:

Vessel Type DWT Year Built Rate Duration Min Expiration Baltic Wolf Capesize 177,752 2010 $ 30,250 22-28 months Jun-23 Genco Maximus Capesize 169,025 2009 $ 27,500 24-30 months Sep-23 Genco Freedom Ultramax 63,671 2015 $ 23,375 20-23 months Mar-23 Baltic Scorpion Ultramax 63,462 2015 $ 30,500 10-13 months Mar-23 Baltic Hornet Ultramax 63,574 2014 $ 24,000 20-23 months Apr-23 Baltic Wasp Ultramax 63,389 2015 $ 25,500 23-25 months Jun-23 Genco Claudius Capesize 169,001 2010 94% of BCI + scrubber premium 11-14 months Mar-23 Genco Defender Capesize 180,021 2015 121% of BCI + scrubber premium 11-14 months Mar-23 Genco Endeavour Capesize 181,060 2015 127% of BCI + scrubber premium 11-14 months Jan-24 Genco Resolute Capesize 181,060 2015 127% of BCI + scrubber premium 11-14 months Feb-24

Our debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022 was $171.0 million. In Q4 2022, we voluntarily paid down debt totaling $8.75 million, in line with our run rate quarterly voluntary debt repayment. Importantly, we have no mandatory debt amortization payments until 2026 when the facility matures. Regardless of this favorable mandatory amortization schedule, we plan to continue to voluntarily pay down our debt with the medium-term objective of reducing our net debt to zero and a longer-term goal of zero debt.

Dividend Policy

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Genco declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents the fourth full quarterly dividend under our comprehensive value strategy utilizing our run rate voluntary quarterly debt repayment of $8.75 million and fifth dividend payment under our value strategy overall. The cumulative dividends declared under our value strategy to date are $3.24 per share.

Under the quarterly dividend policy adopted by our Board of Directors, the amount available for quarterly dividends is to be calculated based on the formula in the table below. The table includes the calculation of the actual Q4 2022 dividend and estimated amounts for the calculation of the dividend for Q1 2023:

Dividend calculation Q4 2022 actual Q1 2023 estimates Net revenue $ 76.01 Fixtures + market Operating expenses (29.40 ) (33.79 ) Operating cash flow $ 46.62 Less: debt repayments (8.75 ) (8.75 ) Less: capex for dydocking/BWTS/ESDs (5.51 ) (3.89 ) Less: reserve (10.75 ) (10.75 ) Cash flow distributable as dividends $ 21.61 Sum of the above Number of shares to be paid dividends 43.0 43.0 Dividend per share $ 0.50 Numbers in millions except per share amounts

The quarterly reserve for the first quarter of 2023 under the Company’s dividend formula is expected to be $10.75 million. Subject to the development of freight rates for the remainder of the first quarter and our assessment of our liquidity and forward outlook, we maintain flexibility to reduce the quarterly reserve to pay dividends.

For purposes of the foregoing calculation, operating cash flow is defined as net revenue (consisting of voyage revenue less voyage expenses, charter hire expenses, and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges), less operating expenses (consisting of vessel operating expenses, general and administrative expenses other than non-cash restricted stock expenses, technical management fees, and interest expense other than non-cash deferred financing costs).

Key Q4 2022 dividend items: during the fourth quarter of 2022, we paid down $8.75 million of debt on a voluntary basis, representing our run rate voluntary quarterly debt repayment. This amount was deducted from operating cash flow in our fourth quarter dividend payment. Drydocking, ballast water treatment system and energy saving device costs related to four vessels that drydocked during the fourth quarter compared to six vessels that drydocked during the previous quarter. Furthermore, our reserve for Q4 2022 was $10.75 million as previously announced in advance. Anticipated uses for the reserve include, but are not limited to, vessel acquisitions, debt repayments and general corporate purposes. In order to set aside funds for these purposes, we plan to set the reserve on a quarterly basis for the subsequent quarter, and it is anticipated to be based on future quarterly debt repayments and interest expense.

Q1 2023 reserve: The quarterly reserve for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be $10.75 million. The reserve was determined based on voluntary debt repayments anticipated to be made as well as estimated cash interest expense on our debt and remains subject to our Board of Directors’ discretion. The quarterly debt repayment and reserve will be reassessed on a quarterly basis in advance by the Board of Directors and management. Estimated expenses, debt repayments, and capital expenditures for Q1 2023 are estimates presented for illustrative purposes. Maintaining a quarterly reserve as well as optionality for the uses of the reserve are important factors of our corporate strategy that are intended to allow Genco to retain liquidity to take advantage of a variety of market conditions. Anticipated uses for the reserve include, but are not limited to, vessel acquisitions, debt repayments and general corporate purposes.

The Board expects to reassess the payment of dividends as appropriate from time to time. Our quarterly dividend policy and declaration and payment of dividends are subject to legally available funds, compliance with applicable law and contractual obligations (including our credit facility) and the Board of Directors’ determination that each declaration and payment is at the time in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders after its review of our financial performance.

Genco’s Active Commercial Operating Platform and Fleet Deployment Strategy

We utilize a portfolio approach towards revenue generation through a combination of short-term, spot market employment as well as opportunistically booking longer term coverage. Our fleet deployment strategy currently remains weighted towards short-term fixtures, which provide us with optionality on our sizeable fleet. Our barbell approach towards fleet composition enables Genco to gain exposure to both the major and minor bulk commodities with a fleet whose cargoes carried align with global commodity trade flows. This approach continues to serve us well given the upside potential in major bulk rates together with the relative stability of minor bulk rates.

Based on current fixtures to date, our estimated TCE to date for the first quarter of 2023 on a load-to-discharge basis is presented below.

Estimated net TCE – Q1 2023 to Date Vessel Type Period Spot Fleet-wide % Fixed Capesize $ 26,883 $ 13,205 $ 15,258 82% Ultramax/Supramax $ 24,020 $ 11,528 $ 13,610 85% Fleet-wide $ 25,005 $ 12,153 $ 14,217 84%

Given several of our vessels are on fixed rate period time charters, we have provided a TCE breakout of the period time charters as well as the spot trading fixtures in the first quarter to date. Actual rates for the first quarter will vary based upon future fixtures. We have approximately eight Capesize vessels coming open in the coming weeks, a portion of which we plan to ballast to the Atlantic basin.

Financial Review: 2022 Fourth Quarter

The Company recorded net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $28.7 million, or $0.67 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively. Comparatively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded net income of $90.9 million, or $2.16 and $2.13 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively.

The Company’s revenues decreased to $127.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $183.3 million recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to lower rates achieved by our major and minor bulk vessels. The average daily time charter equivalent, or TCE, rates obtained by the Company’s fleet was $19,330 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $35,200 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the drybulk freight market was impacted by COVID-related lockdowns in China, lower Brazilian iron ore export volumes together with an easing in port congestion. Currently, the freight market is experiencing various seasonal factors that are weighing on freight rates, including weather related cargo disruptions and scheduled maintenance periods in certain main export origins including for iron ore cargos out of Brazil. Additionally, the timing of the Chinese New Year and the timing of newbuilding vessel deliveries frontloaded towards the beginning of the year have played a role in the current market dynamics.

Voyage expenses were $43.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $36.6 million during the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher bunker expenses for our vessels. Vessel operating expenses decreased to $20.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $22.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease is explained in the DVOE section of the below paragraph. General and administrative expenses increased to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock amortization expenses, as well as higher legal and professional fees. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $16.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $14.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in drydocking amortization expense for the major bulk vessels that completed their respective drydockings during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Daily vessel operating expenses, or DVOE, amounted to $5,164 per vessel per day for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5,766 per vessel per day for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower crew costs, including COVID-19 related expenses, as we have transitioned our crews from Chinese to Indian and Filipino crews. In addition, our spares and stores expenses were lower for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021 and partially offset by higher repair and maintenance as well as lube costs. Overall, despite a 22% decline in vessel operating expenses as compared to Q4 2021, the operating environment with regards to costs remains challenging given various macroeconomic factors mentioned above while we continue to invest in our fleet. We believe daily vessel operating expenses are best measured for comparative purposes over a 12-month period in order to take into account all of the expenses that each vessel in our fleet will incur over a full year of operation. Based on estimates provided by our technical manager, our DVOE budget for Q1 2023 is $6,250 per vessel per day on a fleet-wide basis including an estimate for COVID-19 related expenses. For the full year of 2023, we expect our budget to be $5,990 per vessel per day. The higher expense levels anticipated in Q1 2023 are primarily due to timing of crew changes and purchases of spares and stores. The potential impacts of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine are unpredictable, and the actual amount of our DVOE could be higher or lower than budgeted as a result.

Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During 2022, we continued to demonstrate our sizeable earnings power, generating $226.8 million of EBITDA for the year and commitment to deliver under the value strategy we announced in the beginning of 2021. We declared $2.57 per share in dividends in 2022 resulting in a 14% yield based on our current stock price. We continued to voluntarily pay down debt in 2022 and since 2021 reduced our debt position by 62% percent to $171.0 million, while further improving our leading net loan to value which now stands at 11%. We enter the new year with a stronger balance sheet, and further improved breakeven levels allowing the Company significant flexibility regardless of market conditions.”

Financial Review: Twelve Months 2022

The Company recorded net income of $158.6 million or $3.74 and $3.70 basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. This compares to net income of $182.0 million or $4.33 and $4.27 basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Revenues decreased to $536.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $547.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to lower revenue earned by our major bulk vessels primarily as a result of a decrease in available days due to scheduled drydockings, partially offset by higher rates achieved by our minor bulk vessels. Voyage expenses increased to $153.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 from $146.2 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to higher bunker expenses partially offset by a decrease in certain costs incurred related to our spot market voyages. TCE rates obtained by the Company decreased to $23,824 per day for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 from $24,402 per day for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Total operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were $369.7 million and $346.0 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased to $25.7 million as compared to the $24.5 million in the same period of 2021 primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock amortization expense. DVOE was $6,197 in 2022 versus $5,409 in 2021. The increase in daily vessel operating expenses was primarily due to higher crew related expenses. Higher repair and maintenance costs on certain vessels, general inflationary pressures and an increase in the purchase of stores and spare parts, also contributed to this increase. EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $226.8 million compared to $253.4 million during the prior period. During the twelve months of 2022 and 2021, EBITDA included gains on sale of vessels and debt extinguishment, as well as gains and losses on unrealized fuel hedges. Excluding these items, our adjusted EBITDA would have amounted to $226.8 million and $252.9 million, for the respective periods.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $189.3 million and $231.1 million, respectively. This decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to lower revenue earned by our major bulk vessels partially offset by higher rates achieved by our minor bulk vessels, changes in working capital, as well as an increase in drydocking costs incurred. These decreases in cash provided by operating activities were partially offset by lower interest expense.

Net cash used in investing activities during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $55.0 million and $67.6 million, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to a $63.2 million decrease in the purchase of vessels. The purchase of vessels during 2022 is primarily a result of the delivery of two Ultramax vessels that delivered during the first quarter of 2022, as well as fuel efficiency upgrade vessel asset additions for certain vessels in our fleet. The purchase of vessels during 2021 primarily included the purchase price of four Ultramax vessels which delivered during the third quarter of 2021, as well as deposits made for the two aforementioned Ultramax vessels that delivered during the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was partially offset by a $49.5 million decrease in net proceeds from the sale of vessels as there were no vessels sold during 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $190.7 million and $222.7 million, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to the refinancing of our prior credit facilities with the $450 Million Credit Facility on August 31, 2021. During 2022, the decrease in total net cash used in financing activities related to our credit facilities was $128.2 million as compared to 2021. Additionally, there was a $6.0 million decrease in deferred financing costs paid in relation to the $450 Million Credit Facility during 2022 as compared to 2021. These decreases were partially offset by a $102.3 million increase in the payment of dividends during 2022 as compared to 2021.

Capital Expenditures

As of February 22, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,635,000 dwt and an average age of 11.0 years.

In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake, we will incur additional capital expenditures due to special surveys and drydockings. Furthermore, we plan to upgrade a portion of our fleet with energy saving devices and apply high performance paint systems to our vessels in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. We estimate our capital expenditures related to drydocking, including capitalized costs incurred during drydocking related to vessel assets and vessel equipment, ballast water treatment system costs, fuel efficiency upgrades and scheduled off-hire days for our fleet for 2023 to be:

Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Estimated Drydock Costs (1) $3.2 million $5.3 million – – Estimated BWTS Costs (2) – $0.2 million – – Estimated Fuel Efficiency Upgrade Costs (3) $0.7 million $2.8 million – – Total Estimated Costs $3.9 million $8.3 million – – Estimated Offhire Days (4) 65 139 – –

(1) Estimates are based on our budgeted cost of drydocking our vessels in China. Actual costs will vary based on various factors, including where the drydockings are actually performed. We expect to fund these costs with cash on hand. These costs do not include drydock expense items that are reflected in vessel operating expenses.

(2) Estimated costs associated with the installation of ballast water treatment systems are expected to be funded with cash on hand.

(3) Estimated costs associated with the installation of fuel efficiency upgrades are expected to be funded with cash on hand.

(4) Actual length will vary based on the condition of the vessel, yard schedules and other factors. The estimated offhire days per sector scheduled for Q1 2023 consists of 65 days for one Capesize vessel.

Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data

The following table summarizes Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s selected consolidated financial and other data for the periods indicated below.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Revenues: Voyage revenues $ 126,973 $ 183,277 $ 536,934 $ 547,129 Total revenues 126,973 183,277 536,934 547,129 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 43,470 36,610 153,889 146,182 Vessel operating expenses 20,902 22,467 99,469 82,089 Charter hire expenses 7,497 13,964 27,130 36,370 General and administrative expenses (inclusive of nonvested stock amortization 7,372 6,838 25,708 24,454 expense of $0.9 million, $0.6 million, $3.2 million and $2.3 million respectively) Technical management fees 932 1,213 3,310 5,612 Depreciation and amortization 16,028 14,822 60,190 56,231 Gain on sale of vessels – (5,818 ) – (4,924 ) Total operating expenses 96,201 90,096 369,696 346,014 Operating income 30,772 93,181 167,238 201,115 Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income (439 ) 101 178 541 Interest income 666 10 1,042 154 Interest expense (2,171 ) (2,402 ) (9,094 ) (15,357 ) Loss on debt extinguishment – – – (4,408 ) Other expense, net (1,944 ) (2,291 ) (7,874 ) (19,070 ) Net income $ 28,828 $ 90,890 $ 159,364 $ 182,045 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 149 38 788 $ 38 Net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 28,679 $ 90,852 $ 158,576 $ 182,007 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.67 $ 2.16 $ 3.74 $ 4.33 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.67 $ 2.13 $ 3.70 $ 4.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 42,563,836 42,102,187 42,412,722 42,060,996 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 42,916,252 42,709,594 42,915,496 42,588,871

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,142 $ 114,573 Restricted cash 5,643 5,643 Due from charterers, net 25,333 20,116 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,399 9,935 Inventories 21,601 24,563 Fair value of derivative instruments 6,312 – Total current assets 125,430 174,830 Noncurrent assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation of $303,098 and $253,005, respectively 1,002,810 981,141 Deposits on vessels – 18,543 Deferred drydock, net 32,254 14,275 Fixed assets, net 8,556 7,237 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,078 5,495 Restricted cash 315 315 Fair value of derivative instruments 423 1,166 Total noncurrent assets 1,048,436 1,028,172 Total assets $ 1,173,866 $ 1,203,002 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 29,475 $ 29,956 Deferred revenue 4,958 10,081 Current operating lease liabilities 2,107 1,858 Total current liabilities 36,540 41,895 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,096 6,203 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $6,079 and $7,771, respectively 164,921 238,229 Total noncurrent liabilities 169,017 244,432 Total liabilities 205,557 286,327 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 423 419 Additional paid-in capital 1,588,777 1,702,166 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,480 825 Accumulated deficit (628,247 ) (786,823 ) Total Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shareholders’ equity 967,433 916,587 Noncontrolling interest 876 88 Total equity 968,309 916,675 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,173,866 $ 1,203,002

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 159,364 $ 182,045 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60,190 56,231 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,694 3,536 Amortization of fair market value of time charters acquired – (4,263 ) Right-of-use asset amortization 1,417 1,387 Amortization of nonvested stock compensation expense 3,242 2,267 Gain on sale of vessels – (4,924 ) Loss on debt extinguishment – 4,408 Amortization of premium on derivative 86 197 Interest rate cap premium payment – (240 ) Insurance proceeds for protection and indemnity claims 829 988 Change in assets and liabilities: Increase in due from charterers (5,217 ) (7,125 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (317 ) (783 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,962 (2,980 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,134 ) 5,405 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (5,123 ) 1,660 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (1,858 ) (1,765 ) Deferred drydock costs incurred (25,812 ) (4,925 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 189,323 231,119 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of vessels and ballast water treatment systems, including deposits (52,473 ) (115,680 ) Purchase of scrubbers (capitalized in Vessels) – (199 ) Purchase of other fixed assets (3,566 ) (1,585 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels – 49,473 Insurance proceeds for hull and machinery claims 1,024 418 Net cash used in investing activities (55,015 ) (67,573 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the $450 Million Credit Facility – 350,000 Repayments on the $450 Million Credit Facility (75,000 ) (104,000 ) Repayments on the $133 Million Credit Facility – (114,940 ) Repayments on the $495 Million Credit Facility – (334,288 ) Investment by non-controlling interest – 50 Cash dividends paid (115,728 ) (13,463 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (11 ) (6,053 ) Net cash used in financing activities (190,739 ) (222,694 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (56,431 ) (59,148 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 120,531 179,679 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 64,100 $ 120,531

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited) Net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 28,679 + Unrealized gain on fuel hedges (115 ) Adjusted net income $ 28,564 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.67 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 42,563,836 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 42,916,252 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic as per financial statements 42,563,836 Dilutive effect of stock options 180,297 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units 172,119 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted as adjusted 42,916,252

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) EBITDA Reconciliation: (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 28,679 $ 90,852 $ 158,576 $ 182,007 + Net interest expense 1,505 2,392 8,052 15,203 + Depreciation and amortization 16,028 14,822 60,190 56,231 EBITDA(1) $ 46,212 $ 108,066 $ 226,818 $ 253,441 + Gain on sale of vessels – (5,818 ) – (4,924 ) + Loss on debt extinguishment – – – 4,408 + Unrealized (gain) loss on fuel hedges (115 ) 47 (4 ) (34 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,097 $ 102,295 $ 226,814 $ 252,891

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Total number of vessels at end of period 44 42 44 42 Average number of vessels (2) 44.0 42.4 44.0 41.6 Total ownership days for fleet (3) 4,048 3,897 16,050 15,177 Total chartered-in days (4) 303 352 1,062 1,472 Total available days for fleet (5) 4,235 4,122 16,070 16,412 Total available days for owned fleet (6) 3,932 3,770 15,008 14,940 Total operating days for fleet (7) 4,139 4,060 15,741 16,165 Fleet utilization (8) 97.3 % 97.4 % 96.5 % 97.9 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS: Time charter equivalent (9) $ 19,330 $ 35,200 $ 23,824 $ 24,402 Daily vessel operating expenses per vessel (10) 5,164 5,766 6,197 5,409

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Ownership days Capesize 1,564.0 1,564.0 6,205.0 6,205.0 Ultramax 1,380.0 1,196.0 5,464.9 3,716.8 Supramax 1,104.0 1,136.7 4,380.0 5,027.2 Handysize – – – 227.5 Total 4,048.0 3,896.7 16,049.9 15,176.5 Chartered-in days Capesize – – – – Ultramax 172.3 62.6 476.8 450.1 Supramax 130.7 247.6 584.9 979.9 Handysize – 42.2 – 42.2 Total 303.0 352.4 1,061.7 1,472.2 Available days (owned & chartered-in fleet) Capesize 1,493.3 1,535.2 5,458.2 6,118.6 Ultramax 1,518.2 1,194.5 5,793.5 4,079.2 Supramax 1,223.8 1,350.4 4,817.8 5,944.9 Handysize – 42.2 – 269.8 Total 4,235.4 4,122.3 16,069.5 16,412.5 Available days (owned fleet) Capesize 1,493.3 1,535.2 5,458.2 6,118.6 Ultramax 1,346.0 1,131.9 5,316.7 3,629.1 Supramax 1,093.1 1,102.8 4,232.9 4,965.0 Handysize – – – 227.6 Total 3,932.4 3,769.9 15,007.8 14,940.3 Operating days Capesize 1,454.2 1,530.9 5,329.2 6,080.1 Ultramax 1,498.3 1,163.4 5,730.0 4,015.2 Supramax 1,186.0 1,323.4 4,681.6 5,835.7 Handysize – 42.2 – 233.5 Total 4,138.5 4,060.1 15,740.8 16,164.5 Fleet utilization Capesize 97.0 % 97.9 % 96.8 % 98.8 % Ultramax 98.5 % 96.6 % 97.7 % 97.6 % Supramax 96.1 % 97.5 % 94.7 % 97.6 % Handysize – 100.0 % – 86.6 % Fleet average 97.3 % 97.4 % 96.5 % 97.9 % Average Daily Results: Time Charter Equivalent Capesize $ 19,928 $ 40,620 $ 22,492 $ 27,293 Ultramax 21,980 30,581 25,945 22,169 Supramax 15,245 32,455 22,873 23,235 Handysize – – – 8,116 Fleet average 19,330 35,200 23,824 24,402 Daily vessel operating expenses Capesize $ 5,354 $ 5,519 $ 6,023 $ 5,572 Ultramax 4,682 4,783 5,450 5,062 Supramax 5,495 7,091 7,382 5,443 Handysize – – – 5,856 Fleet average 5,164 5,766 6,197 5,409

1) EBITDA represents net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited plus net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is included because it is used by management and certain investors as a measure of operating performance. EBITDA is used by analysts in the shipping industry as a common performance measure to compare results across peers. Our management uses EBITDA as a performance measure in consolidating internal financial statements and it is presented for review at our board meetings. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors as the shipping industry is capital intensive which often results in significant depreciation and cost of financing. EBITDA presents investors with a measure in addition to net income to evaluate our performance prior to these costs. EBITDA is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e. non-GAAP measure) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other indicator of a company’s operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or cash flows as shown in our consolidated statement of cash flows. The definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies.

2) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

3) We define ownership days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period.

4) We define chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we chartered-in third-party vessels.

5) We define available days as the number of our ownership days and chartered-in days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to familiarization upon acquisition, repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys. Companies in the shipping industry generally use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.

6) We define available days for the owned fleet as available days less chartered-in days.

7) We define operating days as the number of our total available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues.

8) We calculate fleet utilization as the number of our operating days during a period divided by the number of ownership days plus chartered-in days less drydocking days.

9) We define TCE rates as our voyage revenues less voyage expenses, charter hire expenses, and realized gain or losses on fuel hedges, divided by the number of the available days of our owned fleet during the period. TCE rate is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charterhire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charterhire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. Our estimated TCE for the first quarter of 2023 is based on fixtures booked to date. Actual results may vary based on the actual duration of voyages and other factors. Accordingly, we are unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, a reconciliation of estimated TCE for the first quarter to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. When we compare our TCE to the Baltic Supramax Index (BSI) in this release, we adjust the BSI for customary commissions.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Total Fleet (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues (in thousands) $ 126,973 $ 183,277 $ 536,934 $ 547,129 Voyage expenses (in thousands) 43,470 36,610 153,889 146,182 Charter hire expenses (in thousands) 7,497 13,964 27,130 36,370 Realized gain on fuel hedges (in thousands) 9 – 1,631 – 76,015 132,703 357,546 364,577 Total available days for owned fleet 3,932 3,770 15,008 14,940 Total TCE rate $ 19,330 $ 35,200 $ 23,824 $ 24,402

10) We define daily vessel operating expenses to include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance expenses relating to repairs and maintenance (excluding drydocking), the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of February 22, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,635,000 dwt and an average age of 11.0 years.

The following table reflects Genco’s fleet list as of February 22, 2023:

Vessel DWT Year Built Capesize

1 Genco Resolute 181,060 2015 2 Genco Endeavour 181,060 2015 3 Genco Constantine 180,183 2008 4 Genco Augustus 180,151 2007 5 Genco Liberty 180,032 2016 6 Genco Defender 180,021 2016 7 Genco Lion 179,185 2012 8 Genco Tiger 179,185 2011 9 Genco London 177,833 2007 10 Baltic Wolf 177,752 2010 11 Genco Titus 177,729 2007 12 Baltic Bear 177,717 2010 13 Genco Tiberius 175,874 2007 14 Genco Commodus 169,098 2009 15 Genco Hadrian 169,025 2008 16 Genco Maximus 169,025 2009 17 Genco Claudius 169,001 2010 Ultramax

1 Genco Freedom 63,671 2015 2 Baltic Hornet 63,574 2014 3 Genco Vigilant 63,498 2015 4 Genco Enterprise 63,473 2016 5 Baltic Mantis 63,470 2015 6 Baltic Scorpion 63,462 2015 7 Genco Magic 63,446 2014 8 Baltic Wasp 63,389 2015 9 Genco Constellation 63,310 2017 10 Genco Mayflower 63,304 2017 11 Genco Madeleine 63,166 2014 12 Genco Weatherly 61,556 2014 13 Genco Mary 61,085 2022 14 Genco Laddey 61,085 2022 15 Genco Columbia 60,294 2016 Supramax

1 Genco Hunter 58,729 2007 2 Genco Auvergne 58,020 2009 3 Genco Rhone 58,018 2011 4 Genco Ardennes 58,018 2009 5 Genco Brittany 58,018 2010 6 Genco Languedoc 58,018 2010 7 Genco Pyrenees 58,018 2010 8 Genco Bourgogne 58,018 2010 9 Genco Aquitaine 57,981 2009 10 Genco Warrior 55,435 2005 11 Genco Predator 55,407 2005 12 Genco Picardy 55,257 2005

Conference Call Announcement

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will hold a conference call on Thursday,

February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter financial results. The conference call and a presentation will be simultaneously webcast and will be available on the Company’s website, www.GencoShipping.com. To access the conference call, dial (514) 316-5035 or (888) 886-7786 and enter passcode 32378900. A replay of the conference call can also be accessed for two weeks by dialing (877) 674-7070 and entering the passcode 378900. The Company intends to place additional materials related to the earnings announcement, including a slide presentation, on its website prior to the conference call.

Website Information

We intend to use our website, www.GencoShipping.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in our website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to our e-mail alert service, please click the “Receive E-mail Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of our website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document we file with or furnish to the SEC, and any references to our website are intended to be inactive textual references only.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of potential future events, circumstances or future operating or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and observations. Included among the factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this release are the following: (i) declines or sustained weakness in demand in the drybulk shipping industry; (ii) weakness or declines in drybulk shipping rates; (iii) changes in the supply of or demand for drybulk products, generally or in particular regions; (iv) changes in the supply of drybulk carriers including newbuilding of vessels or lower than anticipated scrapping of older vessels; (v) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the cargo industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international organizations or by individual countries and actions taken by regulatory authorities; (vi) increases in costs and expenses including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, general and administrative expenses, and management fee expenses; (vii) whether our insurance arrangements are adequate; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) acts of war, terrorism, or piracy, including without limitation the ongoing war in Ukraine; (x) changes in the condition of the Company’s vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking or maintenance and repair costs) and unanticipated drydock expenditures; (xi) the Company’s acquisition or disposition of vessels; (xii) the amount of offhire time needed to complete maintenance, repairs, and installation of equipment to comply with applicable regulations on vessels and the timing and amount of any reimbursement by our insurance carriers for insurance claims, including offhire days; (xiii) the completion of definitive documentation with respect to charters; (xiv) charterers’ compliance with the terms of their charters in the current market environment; (xv) the extent to which our operating results are affected by weakness in market conditions and freight and charter rates; (xvi) our ability to maintain contracts that are critical to our operation, to obtain and maintain acceptable terms with our vendors, customers and service providers and to retain key executives, managers and employees; (xvii) completion of documentation for vessel transactions and the performance of the terms thereof by buyers or sellers of vessels and us; (xviii) the relative cost and availability of low sulfur and high sulfur fuel, worldwide compliance with sulfur emissions regulations that took effect on January 1, 2020 and our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we have installed; (xix) our financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 and other factors relating to determination of the tax treatment of dividends we have declared; (xx) the financial results we achieve for each quarter that apply to the formula under our new dividend policy, including without limitation the actual amounts earned by our vessels and the amounts of various expenses we incur, as a significant decrease in such earnings or a significant increase in such expenses may affect our ability to carry out our new value strategy; (xxi) the exercise of the discretion of our Board regarding the declaration of dividends, including without limitation the amount that our Board determines to set aside for reserves under our dividend policy; (xxii) the duration and impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic, which may negatively affect general global and regional economic conditions, our ability to charter our vessels at all and the rates at which are able to do so; our ability to call on or depart from ports on a timely basis or at all; our ability to crew, maintain, and repair our vessels, including without limitation the impact diversion of our vessels to perform crew rotations may have on our revenues, expenses, and ability to consummate vessel sales, expense and disruption to our operations that may arise from the inability to rotate crews on schedule, and delay and added expense we may incur in rotating crews in the current environment; our ability to staff and maintain our headquarters and administrative operations; sources of cash and liquidity; our ability to sell vessels in the secondary market, including without limitation the compliance of purchasers and us with the terms of vessel sale contracts, and the prices at which vessels are sold; and other factors relevant to our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (xxiii) other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent reports on Form 8-K and Form 10-Q). Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance, market developments, and the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

