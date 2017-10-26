NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 after the close of market trading.
|What:
|Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Where:
|There are two ways to access the call:
|Dial-in: 323-794-2551 or 800-239-9838; Passcode: 8299019
|Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
|For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.
If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 8299019 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.
About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of October 26, 2017, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 13 Capesize, six Panamax, four Ultramax, 21 Supramax, one Handymax and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,688,000 dwt.
CONTACT:
John C. Wobensmith
Chief Executive Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast - October 26, 2017
- Gemalto third quarter 2017 revenue - October 26, 2017
- First Ever Pop Culture Awards set to Debut in Los Angeles, 2018 - October 26, 2017