Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Closes its New Five-Year $460 Million Credit Facility

NEW YORK, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced today that it has closed on a previously announced five-year senior secured credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $460 million. Proceeds from the new credit facility were used, together with cash on hand, to refinance all of the Company’s existing credit facilities into one facility and pay down the debt on the oldest seven vessels in Genco’s fleet.

Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have closed on this attractive $460 million facility, which was oversubscribed by approximately 40%. With this new facility, we have strengthened our position to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities and have provided Genco with the ability to pay dividends, while simplifying the Company’s capital structure. We appreciate the ongoing support of our banking group, highlighting Genco’s leadership position and strong prospects for taking advantage of favorable drybulk supply and demand fundamentals.”

The new $460 million facility lowers Genco’s interest costs through improved pricing, eliminates near-term refinancing risk by extending loan maturity to 2023, establishes an attractive amortization profile, and enhances the Company’s flexibility to execute its fleet growth and renewal program by lifting restrictions on vessel acquisitions and additional indebtedness. The final maturity date of the facility will be May 31, 2023. Borrowings under the facility will bear interest at LIBOR plus 325 basis points through December 31, 2018 and LIBOR plus a range of 300 to 350 basis points thereafter, dependent upon total net indebtedness to the last twelve months EBITDA. Scheduled amortization payments are $15 million per quarter commencing on December 31, 2018 and may be recalculated upon the Company’s request upon certain events.

Nordea Bank AB (publ), New York Branch is the agent of the facility. Nordea Bank, AB (publ), New York Branch, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), ABN AMRO Capital USA LLC, DVB Bank SE, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, and Danish Ship Finance A/S acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, and Deutsche Bank AG Filiale Deutschlandgeschäft, and CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. acted as Co-Arrangers under the facility.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of June 5, 2018, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 13 Capesize, six Panamax, four Ultramax, 21 Supramax, one Handymax and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,688,000 dwt.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of potential future events, circumstances or future operating or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and observations. Included among the factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this report are the following: (i) declines or sustained weakness in demand in the drybulk shipping industry; (ii) continuation of weakness or declines in drybulk shipping rates; (iii) changes in the supply of or demand for drybulk products, generally or in particular regions; (iv) changes in the supply of drybulk carriers including newbuilding of vessels or lower than anticipated scrapping of older vessels; (v) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the cargo industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international organizations or by individual countries and actions taken by regulatory authorities; (vi) increases in costs and expenses including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, lube, oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general, administrative, and management fee expenses; (vii) whether our insurance arrangements are adequate; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) acts of war, terrorism, or piracy; (x) changes in the condition of the Company’s vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking or maintenance and repair costs) and unanticipated drydock expenditures; (xi) the Company’s acquisition or disposition of vessels; (xii) the amount of offhire time needed to complete repairs on vessels and the timing and amount of any reimbursement by our insurance carriers for insurance claims, including offhire days; (xiii) the completion of definitive documentation with respect to charters; (xiv) charterers’ compliance with the terms of their charters in the current market environment; (xv) the extent to which our operating results continue to be affected by weakness in market conditions and charter rates; (xvi) our ability to maintain contracts that are critical to our operation, to obtain and maintain acceptable terms with our vendors, customers and service providers and to retain key executives, managers and employees; (xvii) the completion of definitive documentation and fulfillment of conditions precedent under our proposed $460 million credit facility; and other factors listed from time to time in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Concurrently with the issuance of this press release, we are filing a Current Report on Form 8-K which will be available on the SEC’s EDGAR website at www.sec.gov containing further details of the $460 million credit facility.

