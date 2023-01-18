NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered dry bulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today announced that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentations Webinar Series.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET its senior management team will go through its presentation on the company’s current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the dry bulk sector.

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM ET

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 dwt and an average age of 10.9 years.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550