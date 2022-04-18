Breaking News
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ NobleCon18 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Allen, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Finance, are scheduled to present at Noble Capital Markets’ NobleCon18 Investor Conference on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:30AM. Genco management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the event.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of April 18, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,635,000 dwt and an average age of 10.1 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550

 

