Gencove Expands Executive Leadership by Appointing Chief Commercial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Josh Mann Joins Founders to Drive Adoption of Gencove’s Software Platform Poised to Revolutionize How Whole Genome Information is Obtained

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gencove, a pioneer of low-pass whole genome sequencing, today announced that life-science industry veteran, Josh Mann, joins Gencove as chief commercial officer.  The role is pivotal in achieving the company’s mission of making genomic information ubiquitously accessible and interpretable.

Genomic information is the foundation for scientific discoveries that extend lifespan and feed our growing population. As a result, demand for whole genome sequencing has significantly increased. Gencove developed a unique computational platform that delivers the highest capacity and most cost-effective genome-wide sequencing data and analysis. 

“We are happy to welcome Josh as our new chief commercial officer”, said Joseph Pickrell, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Gencove. “His deep industry experience and solid track record of commercial growth will help achieve our mission of delivering high-quality genomic information that will lead to a healthier and more sustainable civilization.”

Mann has successfully led sales, marketing, customer support and product management teams at leading genomics and diagnostic companies such as QIAGEN, SOPHiA Genetics, TwinStrand Biosciences and Meso Scale Diagnostics.  He will be responsible for accelerating the commercialization of Gencove’s low-pass whole genome sequencing software and service platform across human, plant, animal and microbial applications in all market segments globally.

“Gencove is uniquely positioned with a disruptive technology to truly democratize the adoption and utilization of genome sequencing,” said Josh Mann, Gencove’s chief commercial officer. “I’m truly honored to build upon the company’s market position and drive continued customer and investor value.” 

As the first to market with a low-pass whole genome sequencing software and service platform, Gencove simplifies and reduces the cost of obtaining whole genome sequencing data for academic institutions; food, agricultural and animal breeding companies; pharmaceutical companies; clinical laboratories and health systems.  

About Gencove

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world’s growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove combines low-pass whole genome sequencing with a proprietary software-as-a-service computation layer. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-throughput, and cost-effective sequencing and analysis solution. As evidence of the platform’s value, the company has hundreds of customers and the largest genomics service providers in the world partner with Gencove.  For more information visit: www.gencove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

CONTACT: Kristi Ashton
Gencove
650-224-8231
kristi.ashton@gencove.com

