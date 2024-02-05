Gene synthesis contributes to the development of molecular diagnostics tools for disease detection and monitoring.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gene synthesis market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2033. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for gene synthesis is estimated to reach US$ 14.2 billion by the end of 2033.

With growing interest in space exploration, gene synthesis facilitates research into the adaptation of organisms to extraterrestrial environments. This includes studying extremophiles and designing synthetic organisms for potential life-support systems on other planets.

Some prominent players are as follows:

GenScript

Brooks Automation Inc.

Boster Biological Technology

Twist Bioscience

ProteoGenix Inc.

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Gene synthesis technologies contribute to biosecurity efforts by enabling the synthesis and analysis of pathogen genomes for surveillance, diagnostics, and vaccine development, aiding in the detection and containment of infectious diseases.

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms with gene synthesis platforms enhances design optimization, prediction of gene function, and automation of synthesis processes, improving efficiency and accuracy in gene design and synthesis workflows.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Solid-phase synthesis leads the gene synthesis market, offering efficient and scalable methods for synthesizing DNA sequences essential for various applications.

Antibody DNA synthesis leads the gene synthesis market, meeting demands for custom antibodies crucial in diagnostics, therapeutics, and research.

Gene & Cell Therapy Development leads the gene synthesis market, requiring custom DNA constructs for the development of innovative therapeutic interventions.

Gene Synthesis Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Continuous innovations in DNA synthesis and sequencing techniques drive growth in the gene synthesis market, enabling faster and more accurate synthesis of genes.

Increasing demand for personalized therapeutics fuels the need for custom gene synthesis services, supporting precision medicine initiatives worldwide.

Growth in biotech research and development activities increases the demand for gene synthesis services, driving market expansion globally.

Gene synthesis finds applications in agricultural biotechnology, enhancing crop yields, disease resistance, and environmental sustainability.

The burgeoning field of synthetic biology drives the need for gene synthesis technologies, enabling the design and engineering of novel biological systems and organisms.

Global Gene Synthesis Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the gene synthesis landscape, driven by robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The region hosts major players like Twist Bioscience, GenScript, and Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), leveraging cutting-edge technologies and extensive infrastructure. With a strong emphasis on research and development, North America’s demand for custom DNA synthesis solutions remains high.

Europe boasts a mature gene synthesis market, characterized by a strong scientific research community and technological expertise. Companies like Eurofins Genomics and Eurofins Scientific lead the landscape, offering a wide array of gene synthesis services. The region's focus on personalized medicine and bio-based industries fuels demand for advanced gene synthesis technologies, driving innovation and market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a rapidly growing market for gene synthesis, propelled by increasing investments in biotechnology and healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China, India, and Japan witness significant growth, driven by rising demand for synthetic genes in research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications. Local players such as BGI Genomics and Thermo Fisher Scientific cater to diverse industry needs and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Gene Synthesis Market: Competitive Landscape

The gene synthesis market thrives amidst intense competition, with key players like Twist Bioscience, GenScript, and Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) leading the forefront.

These companies offer cutting-edge technologies and services for custom DNA synthesis, addressing diverse research and industrial needs. Emerging contenders such as Eurofins Genomics and OriGene Technologies bring innovative solutions to the market, fostering competitiveness and driving advancements.

Regional players like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies contribute niche expertise and localized support. With increasing demand for synthetic genes in biotechnology, healthcare, and agriculture, competition intensifies, prompting companies to innovate, expand offerings, and enhance customer experiences in the dynamic gene synthesis landscape.

Product Portfolio

Twist Bioscience is a leading provider of synthetic DNA for biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. With its high-throughput silicon-based DNA synthesis platform, Twist offers customized DNA constructs, gene fragments, and oligonucleotides, enabling researchers to accelerate discoveries and drive innovation in molecular biology and synthetic biology applications.

ProteoGenix Inc. specializes in custom peptide and antibody production services for life sciences research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. With expertise in peptide synthesis, antibody production, and protein engineering, ProteoGenix delivers high-quality, tailored solutions to researchers worldwide, advancing discoveries in immunology, oncology, and beyond.

Gene Synthesis Market: Key Segments

By Method

Solid-phase Synthesis

Chip-based Synthesis

PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis

By Service Type

Antibody DNA Synthesis

Viral DNA Synthesis

Other Service Types

By Application

Gene & Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Disease Diagnosis

Others

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

