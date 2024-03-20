DEL MAR, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genece Health, a molecular testing company focused on improving cancer screening for lung, breast, ovarian and other cancers, today announced that four abstracts demonstrating their deep-learning AI and liquid biopsy technology’s performance were selected for presentation at the upcoming 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA. This will be the first time performance data from the company will be shared publicly.

The abstracts will be available on the AACR website and poster presentation details can be found below.

Subject: Lung cancer test results show high sensitivity and specificity

Title: A Novel Liquid Biopsy Lung Cancer Detection Method Using a Coverage and Fragment End Motif Machine Learning Analysis

Session Title: Risk Prediction Modeling, Screening, Early Detection, and Preneoplastic and Tumor Markers

Location: Poster Section 33 Board 3

Abstract Number: 3448

Date/Time: Monday April 8, 1:30PM to 5:00PM

Presenting Author: Bryan Leatham

Subject: A powerful new Machine Learning approach to increase sensitivity

Title: REFINE Method: Novel Strategy for Signal Enhancement

Session Title: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 3

Location: Poster Section 36 Board 24

Abstract Number: 4928

Date/Time: Tuesday April 9, 9:00AM to 12:30PM

Presenting Author: Michael Wang, PhD

Subject: Promising initial results in breast cancer for screening patients with dense breast tissue

Title: Improving Cancer Screening Performance for Women with Dense Breast Tissue

Session Title: Population-Based Screening

Location: Poster Section 32 Board 13

Abstract Number: 4796

Date/Time: Tuesday April 9, 9:00AM to 12:30PM

Presenting Author: Molly Smith

Subject: Robust performance even when cfDNA inputs decrease

Title: Optimization of a Liquid Biopsy Assay to Accommodate Low cfDNA Samples and Increase Throughput

Session Title: Advances in Genomic Sequencing Platforms, Methodologies, and Interpretation 1

Location: Poster Section 14 Board 11

Abstract Number: 323

Date/Time: Sunday April 7, 1:30PM to 5:00PM

Presenting Author: Michael Salmans, PhD

More information can be found on the AACR meeting website.

About Genece Health

Genece leverages a proprietary liquid biopsy and deep-learning AI technology for early cancer detection. The Company was founded in 2022 through a strategic partnership with GC Genome, the genomics arm of GC Corporation, a leading life sciences company in South Korea. Genece focuses on the acute need for targeted screening tools to support decision-making when a mass or lump is detected through imaging, empowering physicians to make informed decisions and improve care. The Company’s initial applications include high-mortality and women’s health cancers. For more information, visit genecehealth.com or follow Genece on Linkedin.

