Partnership allows commercial biopharma companies to leverage real-time data within comprehensive Prognos Marketplace to provide available treatment options for patients

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GeneDx, a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, and Prognos Health, the largest real-world integrated data marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership to shorten the treatment odyssey for rare disease patients via real world data. The partnership offers life science companies a comprehensive de-identified dataset specific to rare disease to accelerate access to life saving therapies.

Through this partnership, the Prognos Marketplace will integrate GeneDx’s de-identified rare disease data, including regularly updated data as GeneDx continues to add new genomic and health information retrieved through its whole genome and whole exome sequencing tests. Biopharma companies who work with Prognos will then be automatically alerted about clinicians who have newly diagnosed patients and may benefit from therapies that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Patients with rare diseases oftentimes have to endure a diagnostic odyssey of approximately eight years, meaning that not months, but years are wasted without an accurate diagnosis and without knowledge of or access to an FDA-approved therapy,” said Kareem Saad, Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx. “GeneDx is dedicated to ending the diagnostic odyssey for patients and their families, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to go a step further to connect clinicians and their patients with rare diseases to appropriate treatment options and ultimately improve health and health economic outcomes.”

GeneDx has a genetic database enriched for rare disease with samples from more than 1.3 million patients, including more than 450,000 exomes and genomes. Prognos’ Marketplace includes lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients, as well as claims data, pharmacy prescription data, among other data types.

“Prognos Health’s mission has always been to unlock the power of data to improve health, and this partnership further enables us to provide actionable insights in rare disease that can help clinicians make more informed decisions and ensure patients receive the right treatment at the right time,” said Sundeep Bhan, Chief Executive Officer of Prognos Health. “With the rare disease genomics data and expertise available to us through partners like GeneDx, our life science clients can leverage the Prognos Marketplace to bring about a paradigm shift in the treatment of rare diseases.”

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit www.genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Prognos Health

Prognos Health is a real-world data (RWD) company that unlocks the power of data to improve health. Prognos offers the leading managed RWD marketplace, accelerating the development and delivery of innovative therapies and improving health outcomes by offering fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients. Prognos Health’s platform provides a comprehensive and integrated view of patient health, enabling researchers, payers, and providers to make better decisions about care.

