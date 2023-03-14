Financial results are in line with previously announced preliminary 2022 results; Reiterating 2023 guidance, including total revenue of $205-220 million

Completed financing in January 2023 with $150 million in expected proceeds; fully funded to expected profitability in 2025

GeneDx to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS) (“GeneDx” or the “Company”), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Entering 2023 with a new corporate strategy and a focus on delivering profitable growth, our team is uniquely positioned to enable precision medicine by combining the power of scalable genomic sequence analysis with data from our Centrellis® platform,” said Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx. “We have a significant opportunity to grow testing in pediatric rare disease, expand into the adult and newborn screening markets, and build our data information business. With our strong balance sheet following the successful closing of our recent public offering, we are fully funded through our expected profitability in 2025.”

Recent Business Highlights

Announced name change to GeneDx Holdings Corp. and began trading under new ticker (Nasdaq: WGS) in January 2023

Announced the closing of an underwritten public offering and concurrent registered direct offering for expected total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million in January 2023, including proceeds from the pending issuance of the additional shares in the direct offering

Announced published research underscoring the role of genetic insights demonstrating how the study of rare disease can improve understanding of the biology of common disorders and can aid in the drug discovery and development process

Announced presentations at the upcoming 2023 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Full Year 2022 Business Highlights

Completed acquisition of GeneDx, LLC (“Legacy GeneDx”) and corporate restructuring to focus on high growth and profitability by combining scalable exome and whole genome interpretation business with Centrellis® health insights platform

Established new management team led by Katherine Stueland as Chief Executive Officer

Announced partnership in GUARDIAN genomic newborn screening study, the largest of its kind in North America, to improve population health by identifying more than 250 preventable and treatable conditions

Collaborated in research that demonstrated that the use of exome or genome sequencing results in a significantly lower rate of variants of uncertain significance (VUS) compared to panel-based testing, with 30% fewer inconclusive results; research presented at the 2022 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting

Presented results from Phase 1 of SeqFirst Study at the 2022 ASHG Annual Meeting, demonstrating broad utility of rapid whole genome sequencing for critically ill newborns

Presented research on autism spectrum disorders (ASD) at the Child Neurology Society (CNS) 2022 annual meeting, underscoring the positive outcomes of exome analysis for individuals with ASD

Presented results of study on mitochondrial diseases in newborns, supporting the addition of mitochondrial DNA testing to rapid exome sequencing to lead to earlier diagnosis and potential changes in clinical management

“During the fourth quarter, we saw strong momentum across the pro forma continuing operations of GeneDx, particularly in whole exome sequencing, with total volume and whole exome volume increasing by 25.8% and 18.8% year-over-year, respectively. Throughout 2022, the Company delivered strong growth, and expanded pro forma adjusted gross margins to 41% for the fourth quarter of 2022. We believe our strategy to target higher value areas of the genomics market is working, and in 2023 we intend to continue to execute on our plans to improve our operational efficiency and reduce our cash burn,” said Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx.

In the discussion that follows, “Legacy Sema4” refers to the businesses of the Company excluding the Legacy GeneDx business, and the “now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business” refers to reproductive and women’s health testing, which we exited during the first quarter of 2023, somatic tumor testing, which we exited in the fourth quarter of 2022, and COVID-19 testing, which we discontinued in the first quarter of 2022.

Sema4 and GeneDx Combined Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Including Now Discontinued Legacy Sema4 Diagnostic Testing Business1

Combined Company results reported today for the fourth quarter of 2022 include the combination of continuing operations and the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and total Company results for the full year 2022 include Legacy GeneDx and its revenues and costs only for the partial year period from the closing of the acquisition of Legacy GeneDx. Accordingly, combined Company results for 2021 do not include revenues or costs from Legacy GeneDx.

Combined Company revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $61.4 million, compared to $57.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 6.2%. Combined Company revenue for the full year of 2022 was $234.7 million, compared to $212.2 million in 2021, representing an increase of 10%.

Total Company gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was (27)%, with an adjusted gross margin of 7%2 in the quarter. Total Company gross margin for the full year of 2022 was (11)%. Adjusted gross margin for the full year of 2022 was 5%2.

Total Company net operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($324.8) million. Total Company adjusted net operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($72.7) million2. Total Company net operating loss for the full year of 2022 was ($667.6) million. Total Company adjusted net operating loss for the full year of 2022 was ($326.0) million2.Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $138.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

GeneDx Pro Forma Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results from Continuing Operations1

Pro forma results from continuing operations for GeneDx reported today include the combination of Legacy GeneDx and only the data and information business of Legacy Sema4, and assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of 2022 and 2021. Continuing operations exclude revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostics testing business.

Pro forma revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $45.8 million, compared to $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 32%. Pro forma revenues from continuing operations for the full year of 2022 was $171.0 million, compared to $123.7 million in 2021, representing an increase of 38%.

Pro forma adjusted gross margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 41%. Pro forma adjusted gross margin for the full year of 2022 was 39%2.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

GeneDx is reiterating its previously issued full year 2023 guidance.

The continuing operations of GeneDx, excluding revenues and direct costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, are expected to:

Generate revenues between $205 to $220 million for full year 2023;

Expand gross margin profile in 2023 and beyond;

Use $95 to$110 million of net cash in 2023 for continuing operations. Inclusive of servicing obligations of the exited business activities, the Company’s cash burn in 2023 is expected to be in the range of $130 to $145 million; and

Turn profitable in 2025.

1 The pro forma unadjusted and adjusted results from continuing operations for 2022 and the comparable results for 2021 are presented on a pro forma basis assuming Legacy GeneDx and the Company were combined for the entirety of 2021 and 2022 and exclude the revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and include the combination of the Legacy GeneDx diagnostic business revenues and costs with the data and information revenues and associated costs derived from the Legacy Sema4 business. Actual total Company results include the results of the Legacy GeneDx business only from the date of the Company’s acquisition of Legacy GeneDx on April 29, 2022, the purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of Legacy GeneDx, and also include the financial impacts of exited Legacy Sema4 business activities for the full year.

2 Adjusted gross margin and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

GeneDx will host a conference call today, March 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2023 reported revenue guidance, our expectations regarding our gross margin profile in 2023 and beyond, our use of cash for continuing operations and our cash burn in 2023 and our turning profitable in 2025, our expectations for our growth and future investment in our business, our expectations regarding our plans to pursue new strategic direction, improve our operational efficiency and reduce our cash burn and our ability to scale to profitability, the associated cost savings of our business exits and impact on our gross margins. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2022, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The Company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Pro forma select volume and revenue from Continuing Operations in the table below assumes Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of the applicable quarter(s) and are calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Pro forma select metrics are presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.

Pro Forma Select GeneDx Volume & Revenue from Continuing Operations

4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Volumes Whole Exome, Whole Genome 6,619 7,397 7,579 7,722 7,862 Exome based Panels 2,725 2,630 3,141 2,983 3,013 Hereditary Cancer 3,938 6,429 7,391 5,445 6,069 Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels 25,550 24,610 27,446 28,764 31,891 Total 38,832 41,066 45,557 44,914 48,835 Revenue Whole Exome, Whole Genome $15.3 $18.4 $21.1 $24.0 $23.3 Exome based Panels $1.9 $2.4 $2.4 $2.3 $2.0 Hereditary Cancer $2.4 $2.8 $3.8 $3.5 $4.4 Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels $12.4 $12.8 $10.5 $15.6 $14.3 Data Information $2.6 $1.6 $2.3 $1.8 $1.9 Total $34.7 $38.0 $40.1 $47.2 $45.8

Unaudited Pro forma select financial information assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of the year and is calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Unaudited Pro forma select financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the Legacy GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

(in thousands)

GeneDx Continuing

Operations Legacy Sema4

Discontinued Business Combined GeneDx and

Sema Revenue 45,824 15,526 61,350 Adjusted Cost of Services 27,000 30,093 57,093 Adjusted Gross Margin 18,824 (14,566) 4,257 Adjusted Gross Margin % 41.6% (93.8)% 6.9%

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

(in thousands)

GeneDx Continuing

Operations Legacy Sema4

Discontinued Business Combined GeneDx and

Sema4 Revenue 171,042 112,457 283,499 Adjusted Cost of Services 103,962 147,868 251,831 Adjusted Gross Margin 67,080 (35,412) 31,668 Adjusted Gross Margin % 39.2% (31.5)% 11.2%

Total Company results below for the fourth quarter of 2022 include the combination of continuing operations and the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and Total Company results for the full year 2022 include Legacy GeneDx and its revenues and costs only for the partial year period since the time of acquisition. Accordingly, Total Company results for 2021 do not include revenues or costs from Legacy GeneDx.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Adjusted Gross Margin & Adjusted Operating Loss

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue Diagnostic test revenue 59,344 227,334 Other Revenue 2,006 7,361 Total Revenue 61,350 234,694 Cost of Service 77,676 261,444 Gross (Loss) Profit (16,326) (26,750) Gross Margin (27)% (11)% Depreciation and Amortization 19,994 31,328 Stock-based compensation 412 5,080 Restructuring costs 177 1,926 Adjusted Gross (Loss) Profit 4,257 11,585 Adjusted Gross Margin 7% 5% Research & Development 24,366 86,203 Depreciation and Amortization 9,150 14,960 Stock-based compensation (937) 1,755 Restructuring costs 966 3,260 Adjusted Research & Development 15,187 66,227 Selling & Marketing 31,797 134,913 Depreciation and Amortization 1,226 3,271 Stock-based compensation (149) 6,498 Restructuring costs 3,272 7,979 Adjusted Selling & Marketing 27,448 117,166 General & Administrative & Related Party Expense 42,249 209,642 Depreciation and Amortization 3,670 9,749 Stock-based compensation 1,096 28,642 Restructuring costs 1,532 11,570 Transaction and acquisition costs 1,588 5,439 Adjusted General & Administrative & Related Party 34,362 154,241 Total Adjusted Operating Expenses 76,998 337,634 Impairment Loss 210,145 210,145 Loss from Operations (324,883) (667,652) Depreciation and Amortization 34,040 59,309 Stock-based compensation 423 41,976 Restructuring costs 5,947 24,735 Transaction and acquisition costs 1,588 5,439 Impairment Loss 210,145 210,145 Adjusted loss from operations (72,740) (326,049)

The financial statements that follow represents our preliminary unaudited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, subject to change, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Results include the combination of Legacy GeneDx and Legacy Sema4 with the activities of Legacy GeneDx only from the time of acquisition.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2022 2021 Audited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,933 $ 400,569 Restricted cash 13,470 — Accounts receivable, net 42,634 26,509 Due from related parties 708 54 Inventory, net 13,665 33,456 Prepaid expenses 11,822 19,154 Other current assets 6,390 3,802 Total current assets 212,622 483,544 Property and equipment, net 51,527 62,719 Intangible assets, net 186,650 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,758 — Long-term restricted cash 900 900 Other assets 6,485 6,930 Total assets $ 490,942 $ 554,093 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,017 $ 44,693 Accrued expenses 38,861 20,108 Due to related parties 3,593 2,623 Contract liabilities 40 473 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,121 — Other current liabilities 49,665 33,387 Total current liabilities 144,297 101,284 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,250 11,000 Long-term lease liabilities 60,013 — Other liabilities 22,000 21,907 Deferred taxes 2,659 — Warrant liability 418 21,555 Earn-out contingent liability 1,600 10,244 Total liabilities 237,237 165,990 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 388,511,138 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and $0.0001 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized, 242,647,604 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 38 24 Additional paid-in capital 1,378,088 963,520 Accumulated deficit (1,124,421 ) (575,441 ) Total stockholders’ equity 253,705 388,103 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 490,942 $ 554,093

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Audited 2020 Audited Revenue Diagnostic test revenue $ 227,334 $ 205,100 $ 175,351 Other revenue 7,360 7,095 3,971 Total revenue 234,694 212,195 179,322 Cost of services 261,444 228,797 175,296 Gross (loss) profit (26,750 ) (16,602 ) 4,026 Research and development 86,203 105,162 72,700 Selling and marketing 134,913 112,738 63,183 General and administrative 203,329 205,988 100,742 Related party expenses 6,312 5,659 9,395 Impairment loss 210,145 — — Loss from operations (667,652 ) (446,149 ) (241,994 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities 70,229 198,401 — Interest income 2,541 79 506 Interest expense (3,207 ) (2,835 ) (2,474 ) Other income, net 57 5,114 2,622 Total other income, net 69,620 200,759 654 Loss before income taxes (598,032 ) (245,390 ) (241,340 ) Income tax benefit 49,052 — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (548,980 ) $ (245,390 ) $ (241,340 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, Class A common stock 337,819,680 108,077,439 5,131 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock (1.63 ) (2.27 ) (47,036 )

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)