STAMFORD, Conn., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference – New York City, New York

Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Fireside chat on Monday, June 10 at 3:20 p.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. It all starts with a single test. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]