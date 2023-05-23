Keynote session to highlight value of GeneDx genomic data and clinical insights to accelerate genetic neurodevelopmental disorder pipeline for Mahzi Therapeutics

STAMFORD, Conn., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that it will participate in multiple presentations at the World Orphan Drug Congress in Washington, D.C., May 23-25, 2023. The keynote session will highlight how GeneDx’s deeply curated, 20 plus year genomic dataset combined with strong research and development experience of a biopharma partner accelerates drug development programs.

Amanda Singleton, Head of Biopharma and Strategic Partnerships and Vinnie Ustach, Applied Computational Biology Lead, both from GeneDx, will be joined by Jennifer Panagoulias, Chief Regulatory and Compliance Officer of Mahzi Therapeutics for the keynote lunch, “Leveraging Clinical and Genomic Data to Advance Drug Development Programs,” on Thursday, May 25, 1:30-1:50 p.m. ET. The panel will discuss how the company’s partnership with Mahzi Therapeutics has helped advance IND-enabling activities and clinical development for the company’s WWOX and CHD2-related drug candidates.

“We are continuing to accelerate broad adoption of exome and genome sequencing to shorten the diagnostic odyssey for patients and empower them with a genomic-based diagnosis so they can spend less time searching for answers and more time focused on a potential treatment plan,” said Katherine Stueland, President, and Chief Executive Officer at GeneDx. “Our work with Mahzi Therapeutics is a prime example of how we are going a step further with the broader ecosystem of biopharma, using our rich genomic dataset to uncover new patient insights that are helping to advance development pipelines and bring new therapies to market for rare genetic neurodevelopmental disease candidates with no approved treatments.”

“Using the GeneDx dataset, we have been able to access genomic and phenotypic data of patients otherwise not available, which has accelerated our drug development work and supported regulatory submissions and clinical program development for our WWOX and CHD2 drug candidates,” said Yael Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Mahzi Therapeutics. “We look forward to our continued partnership with GeneDx to help us deliver on our mission and bring new therapies to market for patients with rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorders.”

Kareem Saad, Chief Transformation Officer at GeneDx will also participate in a panel discussion at the World Orphan Drug Congress, “Current Best Practices for Diversity in Clinical Trials: Taking a Holistic Look at Inclusivity, Outreach and Engagement” on Thursday, May 25, 12:10 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. ET.

To learn more about partnering with GeneDx for biopharmaceutical, academic research, and patient advocacy collaborations, please visit www.genedx.com/collaborators.

