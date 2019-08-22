Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac”) (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy solutions and other power products, today announced that it will be providing a webcast of the formal presentation during its upcoming 2019 Investor Day held in New York City.

Generac will be holding the Investor Day on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, where Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO, and other members of the Company’s management team will provide further details into Generac’s strategies, growth drivers and other key investment highlights. The Company will simultaneously webcast its Investor Day presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT that day and should conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT. A link to the live webcast will be available prior to the scheduled presentation time on Generac’s website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link, along with a link to the presentation slides. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac’s products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.