Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Generac falsely claimed that “safety is paramount” and that products go through “multiple rounds of design review” to maximize their safety. The Company misled investors by claiming to have a robust network of channel partners with no partner accounting for more than 6% of its sales revenue. The Company overstated its earnings while also concealing its warranty liability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. As a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions, Generac common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising