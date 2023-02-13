SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Generac stock you may have standing to hold Generac harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you have continuously owned Generac shares since before April 29, 2021, you can join this action:

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Recently a class action complaint had been filed against Generac. According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Generac falsely claimed that “safety is paramount” and those products go through “multiple rounds of design review” to maximize their safety. The Company misled investors by claiming to have a robust network of channel partners with no partner accounting for more than 6% of its sales revenue. The Company overstated its earnings while also concealing its warranty liability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. As a result of Defendant’s misrepresentations and omissions, Generac common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you have continuously owned Generac shares since before April 29, 2021, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.

