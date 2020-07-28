Breaking News
General Atomics Congratulates ITER on the Start of Machine Assembly

Milestone represents a key achievement on the path to practical fusion energy

The ITER project today celebrated the start of assembly at its site near Cadarache, France.

San Diego, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — General Atomics (GA) congratulates the ITER Organization for the start of ITER machine assembly.

ITER is the largest science project in history. Currently under construction in Cadarache, France, with operations slated to begin in 2025, ITER will bring the fusion power of the Sun to earth, paving the way toward essentially limitless clean energy. Today, ITER celebrated the start of assembly with a global event transmitted from the site to all of the 35 member countries that have joined together in this endeavor. Major components have been delivered to the site from countries across the world, enabling assembly operations to officially commence.

GA contributes to the ITER project in multiple ways, starting with research at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, which GA operates as a national user facility for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. As the largest magnetic fusion research facility in the U.S., DIII-D has been the site of many scientific discoveries that informed the design and operation of ITER.

GA is also fabricating the ITER Central Solenoid at its Magnet Technologies Center in Poway, Calif. Once completed, the 59-feet tall Central Solenoid will be the largest pulsed superconducting magnet ever built, operating at temperatures of 4K – near absolute zero – and driving 15 million amperes of current into the ITER tokamak to heat and stabilize the plasma. GA is also building several ITER technical systems, including diagnostic devices, and doing important theoretical physics research to support the project.

“Practical fusion energy will be one of the greatest achievements in human history, and ITER is a critical step on the road to get there,” said GA Vice President of Magnetic Fusion Energy Tony Taylor. “We are proud to be a part of this historic endeavor.”

About General Atomics: Since the dawn of the atomic age, General Atomics innovations have advanced the state of the art across the full spectrum of science and technology – from nuclear energy and defense to medicine and high-performance computing. Behind a talented global team of scientists, engineers, and professionals, GA’s unique experience and capabilities continue to deliver safe, sustainable, economical, and innovative solutions to meet growing global demands.

