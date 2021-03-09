General Dentist, Gail A Iebba DMD, joins Reading Dental Associates

Gail Iebba DMD, Reading Dentist, specializes in general, cosmetic and emergency dentistry

Dr. Gail Iebba DMD Dentist

Dr. Gail Iebba DMD General & Cosmetic Dentist

READING, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective immediately, Dr. Gail Iebba DMD joins Reading Dental Associates as a General & Cosmetic Dentist specializing in cosmetic and general family dentistry. Dr. Iebba brings many years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the practice and is looking forward to making an impact to the patients at Reading Dental Associates. For more information, visit www.readingdentalma.com/.

As a dentist, Dr. Gail conducts all dental procedures, including general, cosmetic, and emergency dentistry. Dr. Iebba is well-known procedures include full-smile makeovers, dental implant restorations, porcelain crowns, and cosmetic veneers, etc.

“I’m very glad that Dr. Iebba has joined us at our practice. She brings a lot to the table and I think she will fit in great with the culture and atmosphere we maintain here. I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Iebba in the future to successfully treat our patients,” said Dr. Vora at Reading Dental Associates.

A native of Wakefield, Dr. Gail Iebba attended her college education at Brandeis University. Dr. Iebba achieved her doctorate at Boston University School of Graduate Dentistry. She is also currently a member of the American Dental Association and Massachusetts Dental Society. Dr. Iebba’s favorite part of her job is getting to work with such a wonderful group of patients each and every day!

About Reading Dental Associates

Reading Dental Associates is located in Reading, MA and has been in business since 1973. Reading Dental Associates specializes in cosmetic, preventive, restorative, and protective dentistry. This includes smile design work, Invisalign clear braces, cleanings and teeth whitening procedures, fluoride applications, oral cancer screenings, implant restorations, crowns, bridges, veneers, sports guards, night guards, simple tooth extractions, root planing and scaling techniques, complete and partial dentures, and more. The dentists at Reading Dental Associates consider their patients to be their top priority and their mission is to provide compassionate, quality care for patients of all ages. Patient reviews note the friendly, considerate, and quality work done by both the dentists and hygienists. For more information, please visit www.readingdentalma.com .

Media Contacts:

Hillary Cahill

Reading Dental Associates

161 Ash Street, Suite B

Reading, MA 01867

(781) 944-6761

[email protected]

http://www.readingdentalma.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a17409e-1c88-4cc0-bd95-80886b63751a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c4a41a3-c969-4f46-b61e-a245c7a61d48