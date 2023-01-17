Teichert to Focus on Leadership and Innovation in Defense and Industry

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brigadier General E. John ‘Dragon’ Teichert, United States Air Force (retired), has joined Gapingvoid Culture Design Group as Executive Advisor of Innovation and Leadership.

Teichert was Commander of Edwards Air Force Base from 2018-2020, where he collaborated with Gapingvoid on an innovation Culture Design project, largely recognized as the most successful innovation culture change effort ever undertaken by the U.S. Air Force. After leaving the command of Edwards, he served as the Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché to Iraq and the Assistant Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force, International Affairs. He has a background as an F-15E fighter pilot, an F-22 test pilot, and an inspirational and transformative leader at multiple levels of command.

Gapingvoid Culture Design Group CEO Jason Korman said, “We are honored that General Teichert has chosen to join the team. We are energized by the potential this partnership has to bring new thinking about designing innovative cultures and helping leaders expand their influence.”

About his new position, General Teichert stated, “Gapingvoid is a unique company that helps leaders intentionally design their organizational culture to deliver sustained operational excellence while fostering a real, human, emotional, immersive connection to work. I’ve seen them in action as a customer, and they deliver! I am thrilled to join their team.”

General Teichert will be assisting with executive strategy and leadership consultation for several global accounts and in developing novel approaches to applying Culture Design® to other public and private sector clients in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

