General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday partially dismissed a lawsuit by investors in General Electric Co that accused the company of concealing $24 billion in insurance liabilities and using fraudulent accounting to prop up its power business.
