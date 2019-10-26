General Motors to restart Mexican plants after labor deal ratified

General Motors Co will gradually restart operations at several idled plants in Mexico beginning this weekend, after unionized workers for the U.S. automaker ratified a new labor contract, the company’s Mexican unit said on Friday.
