Brings global defense, investment banking, and industry leadership experience to support investment and expansion of Vaya’s technologies in both Space and Defense

COCOA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaya Space, Inc., the green Space and Defense company and emerging leader in performance, cost and sustainability, today announced that General Wesley K. Clark, USA, (Ret.) has joined Vaya Space as a senior advisor to the Board and Company to support investment in and expansion of Vaya Space’s new technologies to the highly attractive Space (launch) and Defense (strategic and tactical missile) landscape.

Gen. Clark is a retired United States Army four-star general who last served as the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe of NATO. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point as valedictorian and was subsequently awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to the University of Oxford. Gen. Clark has received numerous military and other decorations, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver star, the Bronze star, several honorary knighthoods, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Former U.S. Presidential candidate Clark has continued his success in the private sector and has his own consulting firm, is chairman and CEO of Enverra, an investment bank that is directly supporting Vaya Space, and has worked with over 100 private and public companies on energy, security, and financial services.

Vaya Space significantly accelerated its pathway to disrupting both the Space and Defense sectors in 2022 with its first breakthrough patents issued, completion of more than 100 successful test fires, and its first successful launch. Vaya’s engines utilize more than 20 metric tons of recycled plastics as fuel leading to costs that are more than 50 percent below that of most competitors, with equal or better thrust, stability and overall performance than any competitive technology. Vaya’s technologies are also transferrable to the Defense market for strategic, tactical, and hypersonic missiles. Vaya’s technologies enable variable trajectory and signature, rapid deployment, and insensitivity for storability and supply chain security. The Company expects to deliver tactical payloads at ranges exceeding 1,000 miles with precision accuracy and do so at a substantially lower cost.

Gen. Clark commented, “I am so impressed with the integrity with which Vaya approached the Space opportunity taking a capabilities-first approach vs. that of many of the competitors. Now with their proven technologies, they are positioned to leapfrog competitors at less than a tenth of what others have already invested. Vaya’s technologies are revolutionary in performance, cost, and sustainability with their ability to remove plastics from the planet. I look forward to facilitating the investment in them to make a difference for our country and for humankind.”

Over the past six months, Vaya has been recognized by the White House for its leadership with its apprenticeship program, was recognized for its sustainability leadership by the Green Organisation at the House of Parliament in London, and has earned more than $100 million in commitments from satellite customers.

Sid Gutierrez, Chairman of the Board of Vaya, former Space Shuttle Commander and the first U.S.-born Hispanic Astronaut commented, “First, General Abrams joining Vaya and now General Wesley Clark, says a tremendous amount about the Company, how far we have come, and how efficacious our technologies really are. These American heroes are incredibly focused and selective, and we are humbled that they have chosen to partner with Vaya. While in development, we were intentionally a well-guarded secret. No more.”

About Vaya Space, Inc.

Vaya Space is a green Space and Defense company based on the Space Coast of Florida. Vaya has developed breakthrough and now patented technologies that transform the performance and cost of rockets for access to Space, and missiles for Defense applications. Vaya gained momentum in 2017 when Sid Gutierrez, former Space Shuttle Commander and NASA’s first U.S.-born Hispanic astronaut, became Chairman of the Board. Launch Control’s final words to Sid at liftoff were “Vaya con Dios” and following this inspiration, Vaya Space was born.

Vaya is a purpose-driven, sustainability-focused, and environmentally conscious enterprise dedicated to making a difference for our country and for humankind. Vaya Space competes in the small satellite launch and military munitions sectors. Vaya’s unique and patented rocket engines overcome the costs and other issues associated with traditional legacy rocket and missile technologies to transform the performance, safety and affordability of the industry, and its engines utilize more than 20 metric tons of recycled thermoplastics per launch.

For financial or other inquiries, please contact:



Kevin Lowdermilk

Chief Financial Officer

+1 703 346-6826

Kevin.Lowdermilk@VayaSpace.com



Mary Baldino

Director of Marketing

+1 321 270-1478

Mary.Baldino@VayaSpace.com

Contact Information:

Mary Baldino

Director of Marketing

mary.baldino@vayaspace.com

321-446-5905

