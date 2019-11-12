Breaking News
Generation, a global employment nonprofit organization, marks its 5th anniversary as the largest and fastest-growing program of its kind

Generation has 33,000 graduates and operations in 13 countries.

Washington D.C., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five years ago, Generation launched with small pilot programs in Spain and the United States. Today, Generation has expanded operations to 13 countries: Australia, Brazil, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, Spain, UK, and USA. Nearly 33,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, been placed in employment, and increased their income by 2-6X, earning more than $135 million in cumulative salaries. 

More than 75 million young adults are out of work globally, and three times as many are underemployed. At the same time, 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage is leaving them with entry-level vacancies. Generation is a nonprofit with a dual mission to empower young people to build thriving, sustainable careers and to provide employers with the highly-skilled, motivated talent they need. 

“Generation delivers a holistic employment solution to those who need to be rapidly trained and placed in a career right now,” said Generation’s founding CEO Dr. Mona Mourshed. “No one organization can do it alone, which is why collaboration with employers, governments, and education providers has been and will continue to be core to our mission. In five years, we’ve learned a lot, but we know it doesn’t end there. We want to continue to learn as we serve the millions of diverse, talented people who have often been overlooked.”

Generation was founded by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company in 2014, coming out of a research report which surveyed 150 employment programs and 15,000 employers, educators, and young people. The report found two key gaps in the field: scale and return on investment. To have a significant impact, a solution needed to scale across contexts and cultures as well as measure the return on investment of investing time and resources for both participants and employers. 

Generation serves young people ages 18-29 who are disconnected from the workforce. It offers programs in 26 professions across technology, healthcare, customer service, and skilled trades.

“Generation was that stepping stone helping me to reach higher for what I want. Generation also reminded me that I am the one responsible for taking it,” said Levi Hall, who joined one of the first cohorts in 2014 and now works as an Enterprise Integration Field Services Technician in Jacksonville, Fla.

In every location it operates, across every program, Generation applies a consistent seven-step approach. This approach is implemented hand-in-hand with local partners,  and it can be embedded in government-run technical and vocational education & training (TVET) systems, educational institutions, or directly with employers to recruit, train, and place people into open roles in 4 – 12 weeks. Generation works with more than 3,000 employer partners and a wide range of implementation partners and funders. Generation has recently expanded to not only serve young people, but also displaced mid-career workers through its ReGeneration programs.

About Generation:

Generation was founded as an independent nonprofit by McKinsey & Company in 2014. For more, visit generation.org.

