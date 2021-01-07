Generation Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of gene therapy, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.50 per share. In addition, Generation Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Generation Bio.

The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Generation Bio, are expected to be approximately $196.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on Monday, January 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone by calling collect at (212) 834-4533, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a novel cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The company is designing therapies to provide targeted delivery of genetic payloads that include large and multiple genes across a broad array of tissues, and to be redosable for individualized and extended treatment throughout a patient’s life. The platform is designed to expand access to treatments for rare diseases and to address prevalent diseases through efficient, scalable manufacturing.

