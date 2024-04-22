CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, today announced that six abstracts highlighting preclinical data from its cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) and immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) platforms have been accepted for presentation, including one oral presentation, at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting taking place May 7-11, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

“We are delighted to have a robust presence at this year’s ASGCT meeting and showcase some of the innovative technical work underpinning the breakthroughs we have achieved for our cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) and immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) platforms,” said Matt Stanton, Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “We’ve made rapid progress across our platforms and look forward to presenting further updates at the meeting.”

Oral Presentation

Title: Highly Specific, In Vivo Delivery to T-Cells with Cell-Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles

Session: Targeting Specific Cell Types with Nonviral Delivery

Session Location: Room 314-317

Session Date/Time: Saturday, May 11, 8:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. ET

Presentation Time: 8:35 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. ET

Poster Presentations

Title: iqDNA Is an Engineered DNA Cargo That Avoids Innate Immune Activation While Retaining Durable Transgene Expression

Session: Challenges to Immunological Responses to Therapeutic Interventions

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1294

Title: Rapid Enzymatic Synthesis and Scaling of DNA Gene Therapy Molecules

Session: Nonviral Therapeutic Gene Delivery and Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1232

Title: Optimization of Ionizable Lipid Structure to Modulate ApoE Binding and Enable Stealth Lipid Nanoparticles

Session: Other Nonviral Delivery

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 12:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1240

Title: Development of Cell-Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles Using Antibody Derived Ligands for Targeted Delivery to Hepatocytes and Immune Cells

Session: Nonviral Therapeutic Gene Delivery and Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates

Session: Other Nonviral Delivery

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 12:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1241

Title: In Vivo High-Throughput Pooled Screening of Transcriptional Regulatory Elements for Gene Therapy

Session: Nonviral Therapeutic Gene Delivery and Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 12:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1233

The ASGCT abstracts are available to the public here . A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Our Scientific Presentations” section of the company’s website here on the day of each presentation.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is innovating non-viral genetic medicines to provide durable and redosable treatments for hundreds of millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing two distinct and complementary platforms: a potent, highly selective cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) delivery system and a novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) cargo produced by a scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis (RES). With these platforms, Generation Bio aims to develop the next wave of non-viral genetic medicines to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people living with more diseases, around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com .