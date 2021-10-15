Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Generation Bio to Present at European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2021 Annual Virtual Congress

Generation Bio to Present at European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2021 Annual Virtual Congress

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Virtual Congress taking place October 19-22. The presentation will highlight preclinical advances from the company’s retina therapeutic area.

“We are excited to share our preclinical data demonstrating broad access to key cell types with our lipid nanoparticle developed for the retina,” said Matthew Stanton, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Generation Bio. “Many inherited retinal diseases remain out of reach for viral-based gene therapies due to limited cargo capacity. We believe our non-viral delivery technology could overcome this barrier and expand the potential of our genetic medicine platform to treat more diseases.”

The presentation will be streamed online for registered attendees on October 22, and a recording of the presentation will be made available for attendees for 30 days following the event.

Generation Bio will present:

  • Development of a novel lipid nanoparticle with widespread photoreceptor delivery of ceDNA & mRNA cargos  
    • Presented by Michelle LeBlanc, Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. CEST (4:30 a.m. ET)

About Generation Bio
Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Maren Killackey
Generation Bio
541-646-2420
mkillackey@generationbio.com 

Media
Alicia Webb
Generation Bio
847-254-4275
awebb@generationbio.com

Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
617-903-8783
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com 

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.