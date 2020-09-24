Generation Bio to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 90 days following the event.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company’s efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio’s mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com. 

Contact:

Investors 
Chelcie Lister 
THRUST Strategic Communications
[email protected]
910-777-3049

Media 
Stephanie Simon 
Ten Bridge Communications
[email protected]
617-581-9333

