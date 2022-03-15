Generation Food Rural Partners Fund Expands University Relationships

Fund now includes 15 university collaborators

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Idea Ventures (BIV), the global leader in early-stage alternative protein and food technology investing has welcomed five new university collaborators to its Generation Food Rural Partners fund.

Cornell University — Cornell is the federal land-grant institution of New York State, a private endowed university, and a partner of the State University of New York. Cornell’s 1600 faculty include world leaders in engineering , computer science , food science , agriculture and life sciences , and many other fields. This quality and breadth combined with a collaborative and innovative culture is yielding solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges and enhancing the lives and livelihoods of people in New York and around the world.

These new university collaborators join the existing group of GFRP participating schools:

University of Hawai’i

University of Illinois – Urbana Champaign

Louisiana State University

University of Massachusetts Amherst

North Carolina State University Oregon State University

Penn State University

Purdue University

Tufts University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

“When we designed this investment platform, our goal was to get 5 universities to collaborate with us. To have secured collaboration commitments from 15 world class research universities is an incredible vote of confidence and a testament to the power of innovation at the university level,” said Tom Mastrobuoni, chief investment officer for Big Idea Ventures.

The GFRP fund team will evaluate intellectual property developed at collaborating universities to identify and evaluate new developments with the strongest commercialization potential. The GFRP fund will then invest in new companies formed around the groundbreaking research. These new companies will be headquartered in rural communities near the collaborating universities.

“The GFRP Fund will ignite research innovation at our partner universities in agriculture, food and protein sciences which will create new companies located in rural America,” added Frank Klemens, Managing Director of the GFRP Fund at BIV. “Rural America has always been the center for innovation in food and agriculture production and this partnership between these world class Universities and GFRP Fund will create the next generational growth in rural America.”

