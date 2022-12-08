LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation Genius, a Los Angeles-based company that makes science and math videos for classroom use, has been ranked the #1 fastest growing education company in America on the Inc. 5000 list for 2022.

This ranking is based on its 4,891% revenue growth over the past three years. Generation Genius provides a digital library of fun science and math videos covering every topic taught in U.S. schools, such as the water cycle or ecosystems. Each video is paired with discussion questions, vocabulary, DIY activities, online quiz games, and other resources. It is also available in Spanish. As of 2023, Generation Genius is used in over 30,000 schools.

The company was launched in 2018 as a public benefit corporation and raised a $1.6M seed round and a $1.07M crowdfunding round to fund the platform’s initial video content. All of the science videos for kids are hosted by Dr. Jeff Vinokur, who is also the founder & CEO of the company. Dr. Vinokur also appears on TV shows like Good Morning America, the NBC Today Show, and ABC’s The View. He also has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from UCLA. Co-founder Eric Rollman joined Dr. Vinokur as they began video production, bringing his 30 years of experience as a TV executive at Marvel and Fox Family. The science videos were made in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association, with the math lessons produced were in partnership with the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

In 2023 the company began expanding beyond schools by launching a line of home science kits available for parents to purchase and do hands-on science activities with their kids, many of whom are now familiar with Generation Genius and Dr. Jeff from school. The science kits are available at www.generationgenius.com/kits.

More About Generation Genius, Inc.

