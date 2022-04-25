Generation USA Partners With University of Missouri-St. Louis to Offer, Through Verizon Skill Forward, Free Access to the Junior Full Stack Java Developer Program

The program is part of the Verizon Skill Forward Initiative and begins on May 18

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation USA has partnered with the University of Missouri-St. Louis to bring tuition-free access to career training tech bootcamps in the St. Louis community.

The Junior Full Stack Developer Program, which opens its first cohort on May 18, is made possible by the Verizon Skill Forward Initiative, a workforce development program designed in partnership with Generation USA. The program provides free online training and assists workers who are unemployed, underemployed, facing job displacement due to automation or further challenged by the pandemic.

“We are excited to announce that the University of Missouri-St. Louis is entering a new partnership with Verizon and Generation USA to serve the St. Louis community and beyond by providing accessible opportunities for training while opening a nontraditional pathway into the IT field,” said Natissia Small, vice provost for access, academic support, and workforce integration in Academic Affairs at the University of Missouri-St Louis. “Our collaborative workforce integration efforts will continue to demonstrate a commitment to inclusive prosperity while providing unique opportunities in partnership with corporations like Verizon/Generation USA, who are committed to our mission of transforming lives and supporting economic growth in this region.”

As part of the Verizon Skill Forward initiative, Generation USA and USML will offer students the opportunity to learn all they need to be successful as a Junior Full Stack Java Developer – from the technical knowledge to the soft skills that will help them achieve their potential. Verizon Skill Forward is a key initiative of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan.

“With the rapid growth in technology, and more on the horizon, employers and governments are looking for innovative ways to increase the technology workforce,” said UMSL Professor Cezary Janikow, who chairs the Department of Computer Science. “Partnerships between education and business are the trending solutions, already in existence in some other countries. At UMSL, Computer Science is standing up to the challenge to participate in the new workforce development. We are also revising our curricula to provide more and better opportunities to integrate such training with work and further education opportunities.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with UMSL to empower its students to create a unique new pathway to career success,” said Richard Clemmon, Generation USA COO. “These programs will not only provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for jobs in the digital world but, through mentorship and social support services, they’ll have the opportunity to learn from others who have been in their shoes before.”

In addition to the Junior Full Stack Developer program, Generation offers a myriad of online reskilling programs that provide free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors.

For more information on the program or to apply, prospective participants and interested employers can visit the information site here.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally and three times as many were underemployed — and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About UMSL

The University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) is the largest public research university in eastern Missouri, and the third-largest in the state, priding itself on creating greater access to higher education and opportunity for its nearly 16,000 diverse students. UMSL confers more than 3,000 degrees annually and offers a wide range of baccalaureate and master’s degrees, two education specialist degrees and 17 doctoral degrees, including the only professional doctor of optometry program in Missouri. Established in 1963 as the fourth campus of the University of Missouri System, UMSL boasts more than 108,000 alumni, 73 percent of whom live and work in the St. Louis region.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company’s responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving net zero emissions in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

UMSL Media Contact

Steve Walentik, Director of Public Relations/Content, University of Missouri-St. Louis

314-516-6690

walentiks@umsl.edu

Generation Media Contact

Dan Johnson

dan.johnson@newswire.com

