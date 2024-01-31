Conference takes place February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA

Generational Expert Kim Lear to Keynote Questex’s Vibe Conference 2024 Generational Expert Kim Lear to Keynote Questex’s Vibe Conference 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces generational expert, Kim Lear, Founder, Generational Researcher and Writer from Inlay Insights, will present the keynote address “Decoding Generational Trends to Shape the Future of Your Business” on February 27.

Every generation brings value to the workforce and marketplace. Lear’s presentation will highlight how the marketplace is adapting to new generational norms that upend tried and true consumer behavior. She will provide attendees with a closer look into who the generations are, the trends emerging as they adapt to new life stages and the communication tactics that bring people together.

Previously, Lear was the content director at BridgeWorks, a research firm dedicated to generational and millennial trends. Her undergrad research focused on baby boomers and longevity, and her post-grad work centered on millennials and social media trends. Prior, Lear was head of research on the book Gen Z @ Work. She also wrote the popular Substack, Kids These Days. Lear has authored whitepapers on generational wealth transfer, retirement trends, and Gen Z’s impact on higher education. Lear serves as an advisor to FORE, an AI startup focused on predictive analytics for attrition and volunteers for The 78 Cents Project, an organization dedicated to helping young women develop strong presentation skills.

“I am looking forward to meeting with beverage leaders at Vibe. Using a generational lens, we’ll gain critical insights into where we’ve been, how we got to where we are today, and where we may go from here. The study of generations isn’t about one person—it’s about a shared culture. Ask yourself, ‘If I were born in a different time, would I see this differently?’” said Lear

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Kim to deliver the keynote address at Vibe Conference. Her generational insights are highly valued and will supply our beverage executives with key data and information to apply to future strategic planning.”

To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. To submit an Operator qualification form by the deadline of February 9, 2024, click here. Stay connected with Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/chains.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Donna Bruns (for companies A-L) [email protected], or Fadi Alsayegh (for companies M-Z), [email protected].

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2024 conference will be held February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Vibe Conference

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d6da161-68c1-4b68-9d39-ee6ab0fc546b