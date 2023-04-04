The generative AI technology, with its capabilities for lip movement and speech synchronization and eye gazing experiences, is gaining popularity in the conference market. This attracts more businesses to adopt generative AI-based conferences, driving market growth.

New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The global Generative AI in Conference Market size accounted for USD 112.5 million in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 18.5%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 588.7 million by 2032.

Generative AI is used in conferences for many applications. The introduction of generative AI at the conference has allowed customers to have a more efficient and convenient user experience. Generative AI is used in conferences for various purposes, like correcting lip movement when the speaker’s speech and lip movement is not matching. The generative AI helps to match lip movement and speech synchronization. This is attracting more businesses to adopt generative AI in conferences for a seamless and better user experience.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Generative AI in Conference Market sample report at https://market.us/report/generative-ai-in-conference-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By component , the software for generative AI in conferences leads the segment.

, the software for generative AI in conferences leads the segment. By deployment , cloud-based generative AI in the conference is preferred over on-premise deployment.

, cloud-based generative AI in the conference is preferred over on-premise deployment. By end-use Industry , media and entertainment industries have the most applications of generative AI in the conference.

, media and entertainment industries have the most applications of generative AI in the conference. North America held a revenue share of approximately 42.3% in 2022

held a revenue share of approximately in 2022 Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Many generative AI companies also offer services like eye gazing in video conferences. This helps the user for a better and more seamless experience during the video conference. The eye gazing feature from the companies improves the user experience by giving a real-time experience to the users. Due to all these key factors, generative AI in the conference is in high demand from various industries. With continuous innovations and developments, the generative AI in conference market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Factors affecting the growth of Generative AI in Conference Market

Several factors can affect the growth of global generative AI in conference market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing video conferencing trend: With advancements in technology, conferences have moved to the virtual way over the last couple of years. To provide a seamless experience and avoid mistakes, generative AI is majorly used in the conference.

With advancements in technology, conferences have moved to the virtual way over the last couple of years. To provide a seamless experience and avoid mistakes, generative AI is majorly used in the conference. Rising generative AI applications: Generative AI has many applications in various industries like media and entertainment, it and telecommunications, BFSI, and many others industries. The increasing use of generative AI in conferences is boosting the growth of generative AI in conference market.

Generative AI has many applications in various industries like media and entertainment, it and telecommunications, BFSI, and many others industries. The increasing use of generative AI in conferences is boosting the growth of generative AI in conference market. Rising user experience expectations: With evolving technologies, the demand for better user experience is increasing in the world. Therefore, many companies are focusing on the development of technologies for better user experience. This is also fueling the growth of generative AI in conference market.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/generative-ai-in-conference-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Generative AI in Conference Market

The ongoing trend of video conferences worldwide drives the growth of generative AI in conference market. Many companies organize conferences for various industries and individuals to come together and share ideas and thoughts for development. The increased use of conferences worldwide has forced companies to develop a more seamless and better user experience for customers. Due to this, companies have developed upgraded versions of generative AI, which is expected to help market development.

Market Growth

With technological advancements, conferences have moved to the virtual way in the last couple of years. Generative AI is majorly used in the conference to provide a seamless experience and avoid mistakes. Generative AI has many applications in various industries like media and entertainment, it and telecommunications, BFSI, and many other industries. This increasing use of generative AI in conferences is boosting the growth of generative AI in conference market. Moreover, with evolving technologies, the demand for better user experience is increasing worldwide. Therefore, many companies are focusing on developing technologies for better user experience. This is also fueling the growth of generative AI in conference market.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global generative AI in conference market by accounting for a major revenue share of 42.3%. The growth of the North American market is due to key players in the generative AI market in countries like the United States and Canada. In addition, the major companies in North America are heavily investing in developing advancements in generative AI. This is boosting the growth of generative AI in conference market in North America. After North America, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing adoption and investments in the technology sector will drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The generative AI in conference market is fragmented into a few companies. Key players in the generative AI in conference market focus on different strategies to expand their market share across various regions. The companies adopt strategies like collaboration, partnership, merging, and acquisition. Apart from this, many key players are investing more in the R&D of this field to have as advanced technology of generative AI as possible. Some of the major players include Zoom Video Communications Inc., MOSTLY AI Inc., Genie AI Ltd., Adobe Inc., Synthesis AI, Open AI, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and other key players.

Recent Development of the Generative AI in Conference Market

In February 2023, Microsoft Corporation launched their new AI-powered browser Bing which is developed to copilot their web browser.

In March 2023, Zoom Video Communications Inc. added generative AI to Zoom IQ by partnering with Open AI.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 112.5 million Market Size (2032) USD 588.7 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 18.5 % North America Revenue Share 42.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The applications of generative AI in the conference, like lip movement and speech synchronization, and eye gazing or eye contact experience to the user, are attracting more businesses and companies to adopt the generative AI-based conferences. This is propelling the growth of generative AI in conference market. The industries like media & entertainment, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, BFSI, automotive & transportation, and many industries are using generative AI in the conference. This is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming period.

Market Restraints

The generative AI performs its operations by analyzing the patterns and algorithms provided to it. If the generative AI is provided with false and biased data, it can create biased and false data-based solutions to the requested solution. This is restraining the growth of generative AI in conference market. Also, the seamless implementation of generative AI in conferences requires massive time and huge computing power to process the huge amount of data for the requested solution. This puts pressure on the servers and computer systems to operate a huge amount of data simultaneously. It can also create technological complications in the operation of the conference. These factors are restraining the growth of generative AI in conference market.

Market Opportunities

The generative AI performs its operations through years of developments in the patterns and algorithms of the data on which it is trained. Moreover, it allows users to request any needed data in the world. Due to all these benefits, generative AI is widely used in many industries like media & entertainment, it and telecommunications, healthcare, BFSI, automotive and transportation, and many others industries. Also, the continuous developments in generative AI are anticipated to create many lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=99049

Report Segmentation of the Generative AI in Conference Market

Component Insight

The users prefer the software segment for generative AI in conferences. Many companies are offering generative AI at conferences through various software. It gives seamless performance and a better experience to the users. This is expected to boost the growth of the software in the component segment of generative AI in conference market.

Deployment Insight

The cloud-based deployment of generative AI in conference market leads the market by covering a major share of the global generative AI in conference market. The growth of cloud-based deployment is attributed to the rising use of cloud-based generative AI software and services in various industries for its application in better user experience. With growing cloud-based services, the generative AI in conference market is also anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. However, the low cost and massive amount of computing power attract many industries to adopt the on-premise deployment of generative AI in conference market. This is driving the growth of the on-premise deployment of generative AI in conference market.

End-User Insight

The media & entertainment industry majorly uses generative AI in the conference for its application in better user experience. The generative AI helps to synchronize the lip movement and speech from the speaker. It helps the media and entertainment industry to optimize the time and give a better visual experience to users. This is driving the growth of the media and entertainment industry in the global generative AI in conference market.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/generative-ai-in-conference-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Component

Software

Services

Based on Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Based on End-Use Industry

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Other End-Use Industries

Based on Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Open AI

Synthesis AI

Genie AI Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services. Inc.

Other Key Players

Related Reports

Generative AI Market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 31.4%. It is expected to reach USD 151.9 billion by 2032.

Generative AI in Music Market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.6%. It is expected to reach USD 2,660 million by 2032.

Generative AI in Gaming Market was valued at USD 922 Mn in 2022. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.3%.

Generative AI in Marketing Market was valued at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.6%.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as requested. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us