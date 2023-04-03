Nondeterministic methods are playing a critical role in the growth of the Generative AI in Gaming Market, with the ability to generate content on-the-fly allowing developers to create more engaging and interactive gaming experiences.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The global Generative AI in Gaming Market size accounted for USD 922 million in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.3%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 7,105 million by 2032.

Generative AI helps to develop new content rather than repetitive ones so gamers can enjoy fresh content. Major companies like ludo and Minecraft have already adopted this technique which never lets the user get bored. Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools can potentially transform gaming more radically.

Key Takeaway:

By technique , the nondeterministic technique segment generated the largest revenue share in 2022.

By function , the non-player character (NPCs) dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.2% in 2022.

By end-user , the gaming studios segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51% in 2022.

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34%.

In the gaming industry, generative AI is a new concept for developers, and it is anticipated to update game development despite the criticisms. Generative AI allows us to customize games according to users’ abilities, create new virtual worlds and eliminate predictability, improving gameplay. This presents a win-win situation for both gamers and game developers.

Factors affecting the growth of Generative AI in Gaming Market

Several factors can affect the growth of generative AI in gaming industry. Some of these factors include:

Machine learning algorithm: The ability of machine learning algorithms in games helps to adapt the gamer’s behavior and performance. Based on the gamer’s performance, the difficulty level in games is adjusted by an algorithm. This machine learning adaptability of AI is boosting the market growth.

The ability of machine learning algorithms in games helps to adapt the gamer’s behavior and performance. Based on the gamer’s performance, the difficulty level in games is adjusted by an algorithm. This machine learning adaptability of AI is boosting the market growth. Nondeterministic technique : Nondeterministic methods offer developers the freedom to code behaviors without knowing all possible outcomes in advance. This technique is helping to propel market development.

: Nondeterministic methods offer developers the freedom to code behaviors without knowing all possible outcomes in advance. This technique is helping to propel market development. Game level generation: For generating interesting game levels, advanced AI algorithms are used to generate large open-world environments and new game levels.

For generating interesting game levels, advanced AI algorithms are used to generate large open-world environments and new game levels. Game Asset Generation: AI-generated assets help develop the games’ overall quality and experience. With the advancements in generative AI technology, generative AI has the potential to create game assets like 3D models and sprites. AI adapts to generate unique and new game assets that fit a particular style or genre, learning through existing game assets.

Top Trends in Global Generative AI in Gaming Market

In the gaming industry, demand for real-time generative AI is on trend. Traditional AI can take a lot of time to generate content and are algorithmically intensive. Moreover, Real-time generative AI models can generate content in seconds. The ability to generate content on-the-fly has enabled developers to create more immersive and interactive gaming experiences. In various types of games, voice chat is on trend, which allows players to communicate with others naturally in real-time. Natural language processing (NLP) tools are gaining more prominence as players and fans desire voice-enabled communication.

Market Growth

As a result of the increasing craze for unpredictable games, there is a growing demand for generative AI in gaming from various game developers and game studios. This can be ascribed to the rise in user preference for the games’ adaptability and unpredictability. In addition, generative AI eliminates the need for an expensive motion capture rig, which means we can capture animation from existing videos. This is propelling the market growth very positively. Also, various functions of generative AI, such as image enhancement, level generation, scenarios, and stories, and balancing in-game complexity and non-player characters, are increasing the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Generative AI in gaming market is dominated by Asia Pacific, with the largest revenue share of 34% in 2022, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period between 2023-2032. China and India are the key contributors to the region’s generative AI gaming development efforts, driven mainly by its talent and industry support. Moreover, with the post-COVID boom in the gaming industry, the global video game market is projected to increase by more than 4% compared to 2021. North America holds the second-largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

AI is adopted by various gaming companies as it brings various benefits to game development companies. Emerging key players are focused on a variety of strategic policies to develop their respective businesses in foreign markets. Companies are gaining more profit because the use of AI in their games can save budget and time. Furthermore, businesses in generative AI in the gaming market are developing new products and portfolio expansion strategies through investments, mergers, and acquisitions. In addition, several key players are now focusing on providing a better user experience and streamlining their development processes.

Recent Development of the Generative AI in the Gaming Market

In March 2023 – Unity Software Inc (U.N), which is a video game development environment producer, aims to open a marketplace for generative artificial intelligence.

– Unity Software Inc (U.N), which is a video game development environment producer, aims to open a marketplace for generative artificial intelligence. In March 2023 – Latitude.io launched a new beta Wyvern model 2.0. this model is based on a new, more intelligent foundation model from AI21. Wyvern 2.0 had a significant reduction in repetition and empty outputs.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 922 Million Market Size (2032) USD 7,105 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 23.3% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 34.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The machine learning algorithm of AI is driving market growth as developers are inclined toward AI-generated assets to develop the overall quality and experience of their games, With the advancements in generative AI technology. Generative AI has the potential to create game assets like 3D models, sprites, and more. Furthermore, AI adapts itself to generate unique and new game assets that fit a particular style or genre, learning through existing game assets.

Enhancement in the intelligence of non-player characters (NPCs) and changing scenarios and stories on the fly are driving market growth. The ability of machine learning algorithms in games helps to adapt the gamer’s behavior and performance. According to gamers’ performance algorithms adjusting the difficulty levels and ambiance, this adaptability of AI is expected to drive the market.

Market Restraints

The gaming industry is the source of various jobs, from developers to designers. Advancement in gaming with the help of generative AI may threaten the jobs of game developers to a concerning extent. There will be a burden on developers to generate AI skills to survive their jobs. Another major restraint of generative AI is that it can use developers’ work without permission to create content which may create new copyright issues.

Market Opportunities

New possibilities like autonomous character evolution, adaptation, and machine learning Of generative AI in the gaming industry are expected to grow faster during the forecast period. AI-backed games will be more challenging and advanced for players to predict With increasing gameplay time. NPCs in coming years will be able to evolve during gameplay and with advanced learning of player performance.

Report Segmentation of the Generative AI in the Gaming Market

Technique Insight

The nondeterministic technique dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022. These techniques allow developers to code behaviors without knowing all possible outcomes. Nondeterministic algorithms also have the capacity to learn and extrapolate themselves, leading to emergent behavior – that is, behavior that arises without explicit instructions. Deterministic performance or behavior is a predictable and specified technique. These techniques explicitly place the burden of anticipating all coding, scenarios, and behavior on developers’ shoulders.

Function Insight

The non-player character (NPCs) segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share. In most latest games, the opponents are pre-programmed NPCs; however, AI helps to add intelligence to these characters. This made them more enjoyable and less predictable. Moreover, AI allows NPCs to become smarter and respond to game conditions in novel and unique ways over time.

The system is open-source and is trained on Choose Your Own Adventure. Regenerative Stories and scenarios are generated by AI in gaming. The game-level segment is also known as Procedural Content Generation. This is one of the most promising applications of artificial intelligence in game design. For generating interesting game levels, advanced AI algorithms are used to generate large open-world environments.

End Use Insight

Game studios dominated the market in 2022 with their high demand for generative AI. Demand from gaming studios for generative AI is high because of its advanced functions like image enhancement, level generation, balancing in-game complexity, scenarios & stories, and non-player characters. In addition, developers and designers are inclined to customize games according to users’ abilities, create new virtual worlds, and eliminate predictability.

Market Segmentation

By Technique

Deterministic

Nondeterministic

By Function

Image Enhancement

Level Generation

Scenarios and Stories

Balancing In-Game Complexity

Non-Player Characters

By End-User

Game Studios

Developers

Designers

Artists

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

ChatGPT

Electronic Arts (EA)

Apex Game Tools

Procedural Arts

AI Dungeon

IBM

Kata.ai

Pyka

Baidu

Charisma.ai

Latitude.io

Other Key Players

