LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generous Brands, formerly known as Bolthouse Farms, and SAMBAZON announced today a partnership arrangement in which Generous Brands will manufacture, distribute and sell SAMBAZON Juice and Smoothie Beverages.

Generous Brands has been successfully co-manufacturing several SAMBAZON portfolio products for the last 15 months and this agreement elevates that relationship. This new strategic partnership will increase consumer access of the fast-growing consumer trend of functional superfruit juices and smoothies and will enable the scale for retailers to expand distribution across North America.

Beginning on July 1st, Generous Brands will produce and sell the following products out of its 500,000 square foot production facility in Bakersfield CA: Original Açaí, Dragon Fruit and Energy Açaí. The manufacturing and distribution of other SAMBAZON frozen and shelf stable product lines will remain with the parent company.

“The SAMBAZON brand is the first of several disruptive brands to become part of a new platform inside Generous Brands called Integrated Partnerships,” said Phil Kooy, Chief Revenue Officer of Generous Brands. “Our Integrated Partnerships platform will leverage Generous Brands’ world-class manufacture-to-market refrigerated capability to accelerate the growth of fresh & functional consumer brands – making our combined superpower delivering the best product to absolutely everyone.”

SAMBAZON is the #1 global brand of Açaí and the first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company in the world with a proprietary vertically integrated supply chain. Açaí, unlike other fruits, is a naturally zero sugar fruit that contains healthy omega fats, antioxidants and fiber. The company has been supplying Açaí products for bowls and smoothies for 24 years such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, and Juices.

“We are delighted to join Bolthouse Farms and Evolution Fresh as part of the growing Generous Brands portfolio,” said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON CEO and Co-Founder. “This partnership will bring Açai and other organic, superfood juices and smoothies to customers via thousands of supermarkets throughout North America”.

Generous Brands is currently distributed in 56,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada with over 150 sales, merchandising and DSD professionals supporting the North American network.

“Our Integrated Partnerships platform is designed to create speed and high-quality scale for fast-growing brands to achieve significant consumer availability,” said Kooy. “We are looking to add the right brands to our line-up to accelerate the consumer demand for fresh and functional food and beverage products to drive superior growth for our customers. It’s an exciting time in the space with significant opportunity ahead for disruptive consumer brands to step up in a formidable way.”

ABOUT GENEROUS BRANDS

Generous Brands brings to market fresh, vibrant nutrition through its leading brands, Bolthouse Farms and Evolution Fresh. Bolthouse Farms is the preeminent provider of chilled juice, smoothies, and protein drinks. Evolution Fresh – maker of the all-new Real Fruit Soda: A Fresh Take on Soda – is the premier, cold-pressed juice brand available nationally, and featured in Whole Foods and Starbucks.

Formerly known as Bolthouse Farms – Generous Brands was born out of the independence from its carrot operations and is poised to be the “World’s Largest Start-up.” Generous Brands is a portfolio company of Butterfly Equity, a leading private equity firm that specializes in the food sector with a particular focus on high-growth, on-trend categories. Butterfly Equity operates its North American business from office hubs/facilities in Chicago IL, Rancho Cucamonga and Bakersfield, CA. Connect with Bolthouse Farms and Evolution Fresh on social media. Find Bolthouse Farms on Instagram and TikTok and Evolution Fresh on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

SAMBAZON is the pioneer and recognized global leader in Açaí. Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce “certified Açaí” to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, and Juices and Smoothies from a proprietary supply chain, pioneering transparency from the “palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” SAMBAZON’s Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1.5 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers, and schools. SAMBAZON Açaí Bowl shops are now available for franchising and licensing, bringing health and wellness to the quick-serve restaurant industry in various segments such as Universities, Healthcare, Stadiums, Airports, and Neighborhoods. To learn more about SAMBAZON, follow @sambazon on Instagram.

