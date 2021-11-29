Genesis Capital Creator Launches Most Noteworthy Lending Firm to Date

Aureus Finance Group Aureus Finance Group

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Well-known and respected finance entrepreneur Trixy Castro has launched her newest and most noteworthy enterprise yet, Aureus Finance Group . Ms. Castro is of course known globally for her previous flagship, Genesis Capital . Genesis was sold to Goldman Sachs in early 2018 .

Trixy has made a significant mark within the real estate and finance industries as the creator and owner of Genesis Auctions and Genesis Capital. Genesis Auctions purchased Hudson & Marshall, a leading real estate auction platform, in 2015, and Trixy served as the CEO and led the enterprise through its sale to Fidelity National Title in late 2017 .

Aureus Finance Group emerges as the newest and most discussed top-tier lending company in the space, for not only the obvious respected history and experience level that Ms. Castro brings to the industry, but the team she has composed. With more than a century of combined expertise in borrower-focused solutions, the Aureus Finance Group has brought executives from Trixy’s previous endeavors as well as seasoned and respected leaders from within the space.

Aureus is making waves and disrupting the regular norms of the financial world with its exceptional concierge-style service and savvy for truly customized investment lending. Focusing on a truly end-to-end borrower experience, Aureus offers a range of lending products from bridge loan to fully amortized 30-year term products. From ground-up construction to whole portfolio refinances, Aureus is able to customize the right loan for its clients, all at extremely competitive rates.

Ms. Castro stated: “Aureus is the culmination of what I set forth to do years ago – stitching together a fragmented industry through a broad product suite offering, all the while keeping people at the forefront.”

For inquiries, the Aureus Finance Group may be contacted directly: inquiries@aureusfg.com | 805-220-4346

