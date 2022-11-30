Cher and Chaz Bono to Accept the 2022 Youth Empowerment Award from The Laurel Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis Global, a privately held, certified woman-owned workforce solutions provider, is proud to provide continued support for The Laurel Foundation by donating to its annual toy drive and fundraiser.

For the twelfth year in a row, The Leslies’ Annual Toy Drive and Fundraiser will benefit The Laurel Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free year-round mental health and social support programs to empower transgender/gender diverse youth and youth affected by HIV/AIDS. For more than thirty years, The Laurel Foundation has created a safe space where youth can be their authentic selves, build peer support groups and learn from volunteer role models.

These programs are made possible in part by this annual fundraiser and toy drive hosted by Sam and Ashan Leslie. In addition to a catered dinner, carolers, and a silent and live auction, The Laurel Foundation will also present its prestigious Youth Empowerment Award, given annually to an individual(s) who supports the empowerment of youth through equality, authenticity, LGBTQ+ rights and more. This year’s co-recipients are Cher and Chaz Bono, who were selected for their ongoing activism for LGBTQ+ rights, and specifically for their work to build a better world for transgender/gender diverse youth and youth affected by HIV/AIDS.

“The continued support of corporate donors such as Genesis Global is instrumental in our efforts to help build a better, safer, more inclusive world for our at-risk youth,” said Margot Anderson, Founder/CEO of The Laurel Foundation. “This support helps our programs throughout the year but also provides an extra measure of cheer during the holiday season.”

“We are happy to donate to the work The Laurel Foundation does to help make a difference in the lives of these young people,” said Anna Church, Founder, Genesis Global. “And we congratulate Cher and Chaz Bono on being recognized with the 2022 Youth Empowerment Award for their ongoing efforts.”

The Leslies’ Annual Toy Drive and Fundraiser is on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Palm Springs, California. Tickets ($250/Individual) and sponsorship packages are still available. For more information visit ToyDrive2022.Givesmart.com or email Events@Laurel-Foundation.org. Ticketed guests will enjoy a catered gourmet dinner, hosted bar, holiday carols performed by the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a Silent and Live Auction featuring rare and compelling items. Toys collected at the event will be distributed to youth associated with The Laurel Foundation and funds raised will enable the youth to participate in The Laurel Foundation’s 2023 programs.

About The Laurel Foundation

The Laurel Foundation serves children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender/gender diverse youth. The Laurel Foundation’s educational, mental health, and social support programs impact the lives of over 700 children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender/gender diverse youth each year. For more information on volunteer opportunities please visit Laurel-Foundation.org or email info@laurel-foundation.org

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global is a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, which allows our clients to capture diversity credit. Since 1999, our core business is staffing direct hire, temporary workforce, and contract consulting. www.genesis-global.com

