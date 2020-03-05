Genesis HealthCare Expects to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results on March 12, 2020

Breaking News
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company’s website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation’s largest post-acute care companies providing services to nearly 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 26 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to “Genesis,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

